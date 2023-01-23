EQS-Adhoc: Viscom AG: Annual forecast for 2022 exceeded

EQS-Ad-hoc: Viscom AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

23-Jan-2023

Viscom AG: Annual forecast for 2022 exceeded

Hanover, 23 January 2023 According to preliminary, unaudited figures, Viscom AG (ISIN DE0007846867) was once again able to significantly increase incoming orders and revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022, thus exceeding the annual forecast for these key figures for the 2022 financial year. Viscom AG generated incoming orders of approximately 111.1 million, which corresponds to an increase of around 24 % over the previous year ( 89.8 million). Compared to the mean value of the forecast range for incoming orders, which was last raised on 20 October 2022 ( 100 million to 105 million), the deviation is around 8 %.

In the 2022 financial year, group revenue grew by around 32 % to approximately 105.5 million (previous year: 79.8 million). This corresponds to an increase of around 8 % compared to the average value of the forecast corridor ( 95 to 100 million), which was also raised on 20 October 2022.

With a value of around 8.1 million, EBIT is around 93 % above the corresponding value of the previous year ( 4.2 million) and thus above the forecast for the 2022 financial year published on 20 October 2022 ( 4.7 to 8.0 million). This corresponds to an increase of around 28 % compared to the mean value of the forecast. Accordingly, the EBIT-Margin is 7.6 % and is thus within the forecast corridor of 5 to 8 %.

These preliminary figures are subject to the auditor's audit and certificate as well as the approval of the annual financial statements by the Supervisory Board. The audited and approved annual financial statements 2022 including the forecast for the 2023 financial year will be published on 28 March 2023.

Contact:Viscom AGInvestor RelationsSandra M. LiedtkeCarl-Buderus-Str. 9-1530455 HannoverTel.: +49-511-94996-791Fax: +49-511-94996-555investor.relations@viscom.de