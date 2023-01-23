|
23.01.2023 14:39:15
EQS-Adhoc: Viscom AG: Annual forecast for 2022 exceeded
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Viscom AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Viscom AG: Annual forecast for 2022 exceeded
Hanover, 23 January 2023 According to preliminary, unaudited figures, Viscom AG (ISIN DE0007846867) was once again able to significantly increase incoming orders and revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022, thus exceeding the annual forecast for these key figures for the 2022 financial year. Viscom AG generated incoming orders of approximately 111.1 million, which corresponds to an increase of around 24 % over the previous year ( 89.8 million). Compared to the mean value of the forecast range for incoming orders, which was last raised on 20 October 2022 ( 100 million to 105 million), the deviation is around 8 %.
In the 2022 financial year, group revenue grew by around 32 % to approximately 105.5 million (previous year: 79.8 million). This corresponds to an increase of around 8 % compared to the average value of the forecast corridor ( 95 to 100 million), which was also raised on 20 October 2022.
With a value of around 8.1 million, EBIT is around 93 % above the corresponding value of the previous year ( 4.2 million) and thus above the forecast for the 2022 financial year published on 20 October 2022 ( 4.7 to 8.0 million). This corresponds to an increase of around 28 % compared to the mean value of the forecast. Accordingly, the EBIT-Margin is 7.6 % and is thus within the forecast corridor of 5 to 8 %.
These preliminary figures are subject to the auditor's audit and certificate as well as the approval of the annual financial statements by the Supervisory Board. The audited and approved annual financial statements 2022 including the forecast for the 2023 financial year will be published on 28 March 2023.
Contact:
Viscom AG
Investor Relations
Sandra M. Liedtke
Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
30455 Hannover
Tel.: +49-511-94996-791
Fax: +49-511-94996-555
investor.relations@viscom.de
23-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Viscom AG
|Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
|30455 Hannover
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 511 94 996 791
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 511 94 996 555
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@viscom.de
|Internet:
|www.viscom.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007846867
|WKN:
|784686
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1541431
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1541431 23-Jan-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Viscom AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Viscom AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Viscom AG
|9,16
|2,69%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSpannung vor Höhepunkten der Berichtssaison: ATX im Plus -- DAX tendiert seitwärts -- Wall Street startet fester -- Nikkei schließt deutlich fester - Chinas Börsen im Feiertag
Der heimische Markt startet mit Gewinnen in die neue Woche. Der deutsche Leitindex pendelt um die Nulllinie. An dem japanischen Aktienmarkt ging es zum Wochenstart deutlich aufwärts. An der Wall Street geht es zum Handelsauftakt bergauf. Die chinesischen Märkten sind feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.