EQS-Adhoc: Viscom AG publishes preliminary quarterly figures and raises forecast for 2022 financial year

Viscom AG publishes preliminary quarterly figures and raises forecast for 2022 financial year

Hanover, 20 October 2022 Based on preliminary figures, Viscom AG (ISIN DE0007846867) received orders with a total volume of 81.0 million (previous year: 67.7 million) and generated revenue of 67.0 million in the first nine months of 2022, an increase of around 22.1 % as against the previous year ( 54.8 million). According to preliminary figures, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to 1.9 million, on a par with the corresponding figure for the previous year ( 1.9 million). This corresponds to an EBIT-Margin of 2.8 % (previous year: 3.4 %).

The Executive Board of Viscom AG today adjusted the annual forecast for the 2022 financial year based on the preliminary quarterly financial figures and the assumption of continued positive market developments. The Executive Board now expects incoming orders of 100 to 105 million (previously: 90 to 95 million) and target revenue of 95 to 100 million (previously: 90 to 95 million) with an EBIT-Margin of 5 % to 8 % (previously: 5 % to 10 %). This corresponds to EBIT of 4.7 to 8.0 million (previously: 4.5 to 9.5 million).

The final financial and earnings figures as at 30 September 2022 will be published with the quarterly report on 10 November 2022.

