EQS-Adhoc: Viscom AG: Subsidiary Exacom GmbH receives major order from the energy storage products sector

Viscom AG: Subsidiary Exacom GmbH receives major order from the energy storage products sector

30-March-2023 / 16:29 CET/CEST
Hanover, 30 March 2023 - Exacom GmbH, a subsidiary of Viscom AG (ISIN DE0007846867) founded in June 2022, has received an order for the delivery of X-ray inspection systems from a customer in the field of energy storage products. The order has a total volume of around 5 million and will be recognised in revenue in the 2023 financial year. An agreement was made with the customer not to disclose any order details.

 

 


Contact:
Viscom AG
Investor Relations
Sandra M. Liedtke
Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
30455 Hannover
Tel.: +49-511-94996-791
Fax: +49-511-94996-555
investor.relations@viscom.de

