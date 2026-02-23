EQS-Adhoc: Viscom SE publishes preliminary figures for the 2025 financial year and annual forecast for 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Viscom SE / Key word(s): Results / Full year/Forecast / Full year

Viscom SE publishes preliminary figures for the 2025 financial year and annual forecast for 2026 Hanover, 23 February 2026 – Based on preliminary, unaudited figures for the 2025 financial year, Viscom SE (ISIN DE0007846867) achieved consolidated order intake of around € 81.0 million (previous year: € 75.1 million), which is within the forecast range for order intake of € 80 to € 90 million. Consolidated revenue in the 2025 financial year amounted to around € 81.7 million (previous year: € 84.1 million), which is within the forecast range for 2025 revenue (€ 80 to € 90 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) at Group level amounted to around € -1.8 million (previous year: € -11.8 million), which was outside the forecast range for Group EBIT for 2025 (€ 1.6 to € 4.5 million). EBIT was negatively impacted in the 2025 financial year by lower total output than planned and by balance sheet value adjustments to inventories and receivables. For the 2026 financial year, the management of Viscom SE expects order intake and target revenue of € 80 to € 90 million, with an EBIT-Margin of between 2 and 5 %. This corresponds to EBIT of € 1.6 to € 4.5 million. The preliminary figures are subject to review and certification by the auditor and approval of the annual financial statements by the Supervisory Board. The audited and approved annual financial statements for 2025 will be published on 31 March 2026.

Contact:

Viscom SE

Investor Relations

Sandra M. Liedtke

Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15

30455 Hannover

Tel.: +49-511-94996-791

Fax: +49-511-94996-555

Information and explanations from the issuer regarding this announcement: The continuing subdued demand in key sales markets remained clearly noticeable for Viscom in the 2025 financial year. In particular, weak demand from the European and North American automotive industry impacted business development. The battery inspection segment also failed to meet expectations in the past financial year. In the USA, the Viscom subsidiary recorded a decline in sales, which was mainly attributable to lower investment activity in the electronics production sector in Mexico and weaker demand in the USA due to customs duties. The branch in France also fell significantly short of its targets. In Europe, order intake for bond wire inspection was weaker than planned. In addition, demand from the microelectronics and power electronics segments remained below Viscom's assumptions. Viscom exceeded its targets in its core SMT business in Europe. Planned order intake was successfully achieved with both new and existing customers in the industrial electronics, telecommunications, and security and defence electronics sectors. In Asia, Viscom exceeded expectations with new customers in the automotive electronics sector and the development of new markets, among other things. The OEM business in Germany developed particularly well, with a significant increase in orders and sales of microfocus X-ray components. The Device Inspection segment also exceeded sales expectations: in addition to the inspection of finished consumer devices, successful projects for the automated X-ray inspection of large components contributed to the positive development. The positive contributions from SMT, NDT and Device Inspection partially offset the lack of sales in other areas and regions. However, a changed product mix, lower earnings contributions from low-cost regions and the continuing weakness of the battery cell business, combined with higher costs, one-off charges and currency losses, led to an overall unsatisfactory result. For Viscom SE, the 2026 financial year will be characterised less by dynamic growth and more by consolidation, efficiency gains and strategic development. Viscom invested early on in future-oriented technologies, digital solutions and new business models and is well positioned to benefit from a gradual market recovery and strengthen its competitiveness in the long term. Overall, 2026 offers an opportunity to consolidate the foundations for future growth, even though the market environment will continue to be characterised by uncertainty and structural change. 23-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

