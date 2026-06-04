Viscom Aktie

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WKN DE: 784686 / ISIN: DE0007846867

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04.06.2026 17:57:24

EQS-Adhoc: Viscom SE raises its forecast for incoming orders in the 2026 financial year following a major contract

EQS-Ad-hoc: Viscom SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Viscom SE raises its forecast for incoming orders in the 2026 financial year following a major contract

04-Jun-2026 / 17:57 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Viscom SE raises its forecast for incoming orders in the 2026 financial year following a major contract


Hanover, 4 June 2026 – Viscom SE (ISIN DE0007846867) is revising its annual forecast for order intake in the 2026 financial year. This is due to the receipt of a major order in the field of inline CT inspection, specifically for applications in battery cell inspection. The Executive Board now expects incoming orders to be in the range of € 90 to € 100 million (previously: € 80 to € 90 million). The order will be recognised in revenue in the 2027 financial year. Consequently, the annual forecasts for target revenue of € 80 to € 90 million and for the EBIT-Margin of 2 to 5 % for the 2026 financial year remain unchanged. Accordingly, EBIT of € 1.6 to € 4.5 million is still expected.


Contact:
Viscom SE
Investor Relations
Sandra Liedtke
Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
30455 Hannover
Tel.: +49-511-94996-791
Fax: +49-511-94996-555
investor.relations@viscom.de


End of Inside Information

04-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Viscom SE
Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
30455 Hannover
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 511 94 996 791
Fax: +49 (0) 511 94 996 555
E-mail: investor.relations@viscom.de
Internet: www.viscom.com
ISIN: DE0007846867
WKN: 784686
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2340018

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2340018  04-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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