Viscom Aktie
WKN DE: 784686 / ISIN: DE0007846867
|
04.06.2026 17:57:24
EQS-Adhoc: Viscom SE raises its forecast for incoming orders in the 2026 financial year following a major contract
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Viscom SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Viscom SE raises its forecast for incoming orders in the 2026 financial year following a major contract
Contact:
Viscom SE
Investor Relations
Sandra Liedtke
Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
30455 Hannover
Tel.: +49-511-94996-791
Fax: +49-511-94996-555
investor.relations@viscom.de
End of Inside Information
04-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Viscom SE
|Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
|30455 Hannover
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 511 94 996 791
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 511 94 996 555
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@viscom.de
|Internet:
|www.viscom.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007846867
|WKN:
|784686
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2340018
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2340018 04-Jun-2026 CET/CEST
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