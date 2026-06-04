EQS-Adhoc: Viscom SE raises its forecast for incoming orders in the 2026 financial year following a major contract

EQS-Ad-hoc: Viscom SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

Viscom SE raises its forecast for incoming orders in the 2026 financial year following a major contract



04-Jun-2026 / 17:57 CET/CEST

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Viscom SE raises its forecast for incoming orders in the 2026 financial year following a major contract



Hanover, 4 June 2026 – Viscom SE (ISIN DE0007846867) is revising its annual forecast for order intake in the 2026 financial year. This is due to the receipt of a major order in the field of inline CT inspection, specifically for applications in battery cell inspection. The Executive Board now expects incoming orders to be in the range of € 90 to € 100 million (previously: € 80 to € 90 million). The order will be recognised in revenue in the 2027 financial year. Consequently, the annual forecasts for target revenue of € 80 to € 90 million and for the EBIT-Margin of 2 to 5 % for the 2026 financial year remain unchanged. Accordingly, EBIT of € 1.6 to € 4.5 million is still expected.

Contact:Viscom SEInvestor RelationsSandra LiedtkeCarl-Buderus-Str. 9-1530455 HannoverTel.: +49-511-94996-791Fax: +49-511-94996-555investor.relations@viscom.de