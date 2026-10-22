EQS-Adhoc: Viscom SE raises its forecast for order intake in the 2026 financial year once again

EQS-Ad-hoc: Viscom SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

Viscom SE raises its forecast for order intake in the 2026 financial year once again



22-Oct-2026 / 11:32 CET/CEST

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Viscom SE raises its forecast for order intake in the 2026 financial year once again

Hanover, 22 October 2026 – Viscom SE (ISIN DE0007846867) has once again revised its forecast for order intake in the 2026 financial year upwards. This is primarily due to the continued positive market trend and the associated high demand for inspection systems. Furthermore, Viscom has secured another major order in the field of in-line CT inspection, specifically for applications in battery cell inspection. The order will predominantly contribute to revenue in the 2027 financial year.



Against this backdrop, the Executive Board of Viscom SE now expects order intake for the 2026 financial year to be in the range of € 100 to 110 million (previously: € 90 to 100 million). The forecasts for target revenue of € 80 to 90 million and for the EBIT-Margin of 2 to 5 % in the 2026 financial year remain unchanged. Consequently, the forecast EBIT remains between € 1.6 and 4.5 million.

Contact:Viscom SEInvestor RelationsSandra LiedtkeCarl-Buderus-Str. 9-1530455 HannoverTel.: +49-511-94996-791Fax: +49-511-94996-555investor.relations@viscom.de