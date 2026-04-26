VITRUVIA MEDICAL Aktie
WKN DE: A2PDWF / ISIN: CH0461931419
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26.04.2026 10:20:34
EQS-Adhoc: Vitruvia Medical AG: Annual Results as of December 31, 2025
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EQS-Ad-hoc: VITRUVIA MEDICAL AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year/Results / Full year
Vitruvia Medical AG: Annual Results as of December 31, 2025
Anglikon, April 26, 2026: Vitruvia Medical AG Reports First Profit in 2025 and Significantly Increases Revenue
In 2025, Vitruvia Medical AG reported its first profit after taxes of CHF 308,670.73, compared to a loss of CHF 173,775.93 in the previous year.
Our subsidiary LT technologies GmbH & Co. KG generated revenue of EUR 2,540,929, compared to EUR 2,016,279 in the previous year, representing an increase of +26%. On a consolidated basis, earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization (EBITA) improved from EUR 178,398 to EUR 277,215 (a 55% increase compared to the previous year).
The investment in LT Technologies has outperformed expectations. The revenue and profit targets set for 2025 were more than met. For 2026, we anticipate continued growth in LT Technologies’ business activity, which will be reflected in its revenue and profit figures.
About Vitruvia Medical AG:
Vitruvia Medical AG is a Swiss investment company focused on the repair, production, and distribution of medical devices and surgical instruments. Vitruvia thus combines innovative and sustainable solutions for medical-technical progress, customer benefit, and economic success.
End of Inside Information
26-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vitruvia Medical AG
|Kesselackerstr. 18
|5611 Anglikon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 915 33 78
|E-mail:
|kontakt@vitruvia-med.com
|Internet:
|www.vitruvia-med.com
|ISIN:
|CH0461931419
|WKN:
|A2PDWF
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
|EQS News ID:
|2315012
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2315012 26-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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