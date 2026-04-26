VITRUVIA MEDICAL Aktie

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WKN DE: A2PDWF / ISIN: CH0461931419

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26.04.2026 10:20:34

EQS-Adhoc: Vitruvia Medical AG: Annual Results as of December 31, 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: VITRUVIA MEDICAL AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year/Results / Full year
Vitruvia Medical AG: Annual Results as of December 31, 2025

26-Apr-2026 / 10:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vitruvia Medical AG: Annual Results as of December 31, 2025

Anglikon, April 26, 2026: Vitruvia Medical AG Reports First Profit in 2025 and Significantly Increases Revenue

In 2025, Vitruvia Medical AG reported its first profit after taxes of CHF 308,670.73, compared to a loss of CHF 173,775.93 in the previous year.

Our subsidiary LT technologies GmbH & Co. KG generated revenue of EUR 2,540,929, compared to EUR 2,016,279 in the previous year, representing an increase of +26%. On a consolidated basis, earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization (EBITA) improved from EUR 178,398 to EUR 277,215 (a 55% increase compared to the previous year).

The investment in LT Technologies has outperformed expectations. The revenue and profit targets set for 2025 were more than met. For 2026, we anticipate continued growth in LT Technologies’ business activity, which will be reflected in its revenue and profit figures.

About Vitruvia Medical AG:

Vitruvia Medical AG is a Swiss investment company focused on the repair, production, and distribution of medical devices and surgical instruments. Vitruvia thus combines innovative and sustainable solutions for medical-technical progress, customer benefit, and economic success.

 



End of Inside Information

26-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Vitruvia Medical AG
Kesselackerstr. 18
5611 Anglikon
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 915 33 78
E-mail: kontakt@vitruvia-med.com
Internet: www.vitruvia-med.com
ISIN: CH0461931419
WKN: A2PDWF
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
EQS News ID: 2315012

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2315012  26-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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