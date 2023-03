EQS-Adhoc: Vitruvia Medical AG: auhtorised capital increase

EQS-Ad-hoc: VITRUVIA MEDICAL AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Ad Hoc Announcement Anglikon, 27 March 2023: Vitruvia Medical AG has carried out an authorised capital increase as of today. Receivables in the amount of CHF 1'680'817.50 were offset, for which 672'327 registered shares at CHF 1.00 each were issued. The issue price was CHF 2.50 per registered share. The share capital of Vitruvia Medical AG now amounts to CHF 2,511,578.00. Vitruvia Medical AG Markus A. Bertschin Chairman of the Board of Directors

