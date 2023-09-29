|
29.09.2023 12:15:30
EQS-Adhoc: Vitruvia Medical AG: Consolidated interim results as per June 30th,2023
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: VITRUVIA MEDICAL AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report
Consolidated interim results as per June 30th,2023
Vitruvia Medical AG achieves results as expected in the first half of 2023. The Board of Directors confirms the guidance for the full year.
Vitruvia Medical AG is on target in the first six months of 2023. The company generated consolidated revenues of approximately EUR 855,000.00 in the first half of 2023, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of EUR -176,884.00.
Based on the results for the first half of 2023, which were as expected, the management confirms the outlook for the current full year. For this period, the Board of Directors expects consolidated revenues of approximately EUR 1.8 million. On a consolidated basis, Vitruvia Medical AG anticipates a further improvement in earnings compared to the previous year, which will, however, still be in negative territory.
End of Inside Information
29-Sep-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vitruvia Medical AG
|Kesselackerstr. 18
|5611 Anglikon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 915 33 78
|E-mail:
|kontakt@vitruvia-med.com
|Internet:
|www.vitruvia-med.com
|ISIN:
|CH0461931419
|WKN:
|A2PDWF
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1738073
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1738073 29-Sep-2023 CET/CEST
