EQS-Adhoc: Vitruvia Medical AG: Half-year results as of 30.6.2022 incl. half-year report
Vitruvia Medical AG: Half-year results as of 30.6.2022 incl. half-year report
Anglikon, 30 September 2022: Vitruvia Medical AG generated revenues of approximately EUR 0.66 million in the first six months of the financial year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation amounted to EUR 21,077.00. It should be noted that the disposal of the two subsidiaries was written off, which had a negative impact on earnings.
Due to the delayed certification of the FFP2 masks, Vitruvia Medical AG expects for the financial year 2022 for LT technologies GmbH & Co. KG for the 2022 financial year of around EUR 1.85 million and an operating result of EUR 0.254 million. Both figures therefore do not yet include the revenue/profit from mask production.
The half-year report as of 30 June 2022 of Vitruvia Medical AG (Group) and the half-year financial statements as of 30 June 2022 Vitruvia Medical AG (Group) are published on the website of Vitruvia Medical AG (www.vitruvia-med.com).
About Vitruvia Medical AG:
Vitruvia Medical AG is a Swiss investment company focusing on the repair, production and trade of medical devices as well as surgical instruments.
Vitruvia thus combines innovative and sustainable solutions for medical-technical progress, customer benefit and economic success.
