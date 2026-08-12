VITRUVIA MEDICAL Aktie

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WKN DE: A2PDWF / ISIN: CH0461931419

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12.08.2026 13:58:14

EQS-Adhoc: Vitruvia Medical AG: Half yearly results as per June 30,2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: VITRUVIA MEDICAL AG / Key word(s): Results / Half year/Forecast / Half year
Vitruvia Medical AG: Half yearly results as per June 30,2026

12-Aug-2026 / 13:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vitruvia Medical AG Half-Year Results as of June 30, 2026

Vitruvia Medical AG posted results in line with expectations in the first half of 2026. The Board of Directors confirms the full-year forecast.

Vitruvia Medical AG looks back on a successful first half of 2026 and remains fully on track with its business development. Particularly encouraging is the significant improvement in earnings: With CHF 125,785.97, the company was able to significantly increase its earnings compared to the same period last year (CHF -72,889.88), thereby impressively confirming the positive trajectory it has embarked upon.

Based on the company’s business performance in line with plans and the positive trend in the first half of the year, management confirms its positive outlook for the full year 2026 and believes the company remains well-positioned to achieve its targets.

LT technologies GmbH & Co. KG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Vitruvia Medical AG, looks back on a strong first half of 2026. The half-year revenue target of €1,300,000 was achieved as planned, putting the company on a stable course to meet its full-year target of €2.6 million.

 

 



End of Inside Information

12-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Vitruvia Medical AG
Kesselackerstr. 18
5611 Anglikon
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 915 33 78
E-mail: kontakt@vitruvia-med.com
Internet: www.vitruvia-med.com
ISIN: CH0461931419
WKN: A2PDWF
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
LEI Code: 894500BJF754AIR7V312
EQS News ID: 2381536

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2381536  12-Aug-2026 CET/CEST

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