voestalpine Aktie

WKN: 93750 / ISIN: AT0000937503

01.12.2025 09:48:53

EQS-Adhoc: voestalpine AG: The Management Board of voestalpine AG resolves to use treasury shares to satisfy the subscription rights of the 2023 convertible bonds (if applicable)

EQS-Ad-hoc: voestalpine AG / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares/Transaction in Own Shares
voestalpine AG: The Management Board of voestalpine AG resolves to use treasury shares to satisfy the subscription rights of the 2023 convertible bonds (if applicable)

01-Dec-2025 / 09:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Management Board of voestalpine AG resolves to use treasury shares to satisfy the subscription rights of the 2023 convertible bonds (if applicable)

On April 28, 2023, voestalpine AG issued unsubordinated, unsecured convertible bonds with a total nominal value of EUR 250 million and a term until April 28, 2028 (ISIN AT0000A33R11). If the holders of the convertible bonds exercise their conversion rights, the convertible bonds entitle them to subscribe shares in the company. The Management Board may use the conditional capital or treasury shares or a combination of both to satisfy this subscription right.

The Management Board of voestalpine AG decided today to use treasury shares to issue to creditors of the convertible bonds who exercise their conversion rights to shares in the company by the end of the term.

7,070,000 treasury shares were repurchased between November 10, 2022, and July 10, 2023, as part of a share buyback program. The total number of treasury shares currently stands at 7,098,547 (= 3.98% of the share capital). Based on the current conversion price (= approx. EUR 40.49), up to 6,174,760 shares (= 3.52% of the share capital) would be required to cover all conversion rights of the 2023 convertible bonds.

In this context, reference is made to the report of the Management Board pursuant to Section 65 (1b) in conjunction with Section 171 (1) of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act. This report is available on the company's website (www.voestalpine.com – Investors - IR news/Insider information).

voestalpine AG intends to fulfill its disclosure obligations pursuant to Section 7 of the Disclosure Regulation 2018 on the Internet via the company's website (www.voestalpine.com – Investors).
Please direct your inquiries to

voestalpine AG
Peter Fleischer
Head of Investor Relations
voestalpine-Straße 1
4020 Linz, Austria
T. +43/50304/15-9949
peter.fleischer@voestalpine.com

 


End of Inside Information

01-Dec-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: voestalpine AG
voestalpine-Straße 1
4020 Linz
Austria
Phone: +43 50304/15-9949
Fax: +43 50304/55-5581
E-mail: IR@voestalpine.com
Internet: www.voestalpine.com
ISIN: AT0000937503
WKN: 897200
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2237804

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2237804  01-Dec-2025 CET/CEST

