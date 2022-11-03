|
03.11.2022 11:24:48
EQS-Adhoc: voestalpine AG: voestalpine AG resolves on share buyback program; buyback of up to 10,000,000 shares corresponding to approx. 5.6 % of voestalpine AGs share capital planned
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: voestalpine AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
The Management Board of voestalpine AG today resolved to make use of the authorization to buy back shares granted at the Annual General Meeting on 7 July, 2021 and has decided on the following buyback program. This resolution and the buyback program are hereby published pursuant to section 65 para. 1a of the Stock Corporation Act in conjunction with section 119 para. 9 of the Stock Exchange Act 2018 and pursuant to sections 4 and 5 of the Publication Ordinance 2018 (Veröffentlichungsverordnung 2018):
A credit institution will be mandated to carry out the share buyback. The credit institution has to make its decision on the timing of the acquisition of shares of voestalpine AG independently and without influence and has to comply with the trading conditions set out in Art 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March, 2016.
In particular, this publication does not constitute a public offer to purchase voestalpine shares and does not create any obligation on the part of voestalpine AG or any of its subsidiaries to accept offers for the buyback of voestalpine shares.
03-Nov-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|voestalpine AG
|voestalpine-Straße 1
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 50304/15-9949
|Fax:
|+43 50304/55-5581
|E-mail:
|IR@voestalpine.com
|Internet:
|www.voestalpine.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000937503
|WKN:
|897200
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1477675
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1477675 03-Nov-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu voestalpine AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu voestalpine AGmehr Analysen
|25.10.22
|voestalpine Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.10.22
|voestalpine Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.09.22
|voestalpine
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.22
|voestalpine Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.08.22
|voestalpine
|Erste Group Bank
|25.10.22
|voestalpine Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.10.22
|voestalpine Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.09.22
|voestalpine
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.22
|voestalpine Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.08.22
|voestalpine
|Erste Group Bank
|08.06.22
|voestalpine Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.06.22
|voestalpine buy
|Baader Bank
|02.06.22
|voestalpine buy
|Baader Bank
|06.05.22
|voestalpine add
|Baader Bank
|22.02.22
|voestalpine Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12.10.22
|voestalpine Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.09.22
|voestalpine Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.08.22
|voestalpine verkaufen
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.07.22
|voestalpine verkaufen
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.07.22
|voestalpine Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.10.22
|voestalpine Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.07.22
|voestalpine neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.06.22
|voestalpine neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.06.22
|voestalpine Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.05.22
|voestalpine Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|voestalpine AG
|23,70
|6,09%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten fallen stark aus: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen - Kurssprung in Hongkong
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen den letzten Handelstag der Woche sehr freundlich ab. Die US-Börsen können ihre anfänglichen Gewinne nicht halten. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten zum Wochenausklang uneinheitlich, kräftig nach oben ging es jedoch an den chinesischen Märkten.