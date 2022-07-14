Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
14.07.2022 19:43:59

EQS-Adhoc: voestalpine AG: voestalpine beats market expectations for Q1 2022/23 results

EQS-Ad-hoc: voestalpine AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results
voestalpine AG: voestalpine beats market expectations for Q1 2022/23 results

14-Jul-2022 / 19:43 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


The preliminary results for the first quarter of Business Year 2022/23, with a revenue of EUR 4,647 million, are as follows

EBITDA: EUR 877 million

EBIT: EUR 691 million

and thus, significantly beats market expectations.

Based on this excellent first quarter and the current expectations for the remaining Business Year 2022/23, the Management Board of voestalpine AG expects an EBITDA in the amount of approximately EUR 2 billion for the entire Business Year 2022/23 (outlook to date: EBITDA between 1.8 billion and 2 billion EUR).

This outlook implies that the currently hardly quantifiable risks (economic development, supply chain disruptions, development of customer demand, raw material and energy cost as well as the security of supply of Natural Gas in Europe) remain manageable.

The publication of the final results for the first quarter of 2022/23 will take place on August 4, 2022, as scheduled.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Further inquiry note:

 

voestalpine AG

Peter Fleischer

Head of Investor Relations

 

voestalpine-Strasse 1

4020 Linz, Austria

T. +43/50304/15-9949

peter.fleischer@voestalpine.com

www.voestalpine.com

 

voestalpine AG

14-Jul-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: voestalpine AG
voestalpine-Straße 1
4020 Linz
Austria
Phone: +43 50304/15-9949
Fax: +43 50304/55-5581
E-mail: IR@voestalpine.com
Internet: www.voestalpine.com
ISIN: AT0000937503
WKN: 897200
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1398403

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1398403  14-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

