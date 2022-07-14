EQS-Adhoc: voestalpine AG: voestalpine beats market expectations for Q1 2022/23 results

EQS-Ad-hoc: voestalpine AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results

voestalpine AG: voestalpine beats market expectations for Q1 2022/23 results



14-Jul-2022 / 19:43 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The preliminary results for the first quarter of Business Year 2022/23, with a revenue of EUR 4,647 million, are as follows

EBITDA: EUR 877 million

EBIT: EUR 691 million

and thus, significantly beats market expectations.

Based on this excellent first quarter and the current expectations for the remaining Business Year 2022/23, the Management Board of voestalpine AG expects an EBITDA in the amount of approximately EUR 2 billion for the entire Business Year 2022/23 (outlook to date: EBITDA between 1.8 billion and 2 billion EUR).

This outlook implies that the currently hardly quantifiable risks (economic development, supply chain disruptions, development of customer demand, raw material and energy cost as well as the security of supply of Natural Gas in Europe) remain manageable.

The publication of the final results for the first quarter of 2022/23 will take place on August 4, 2022, as scheduled.

