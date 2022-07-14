|
14.07.2022 19:43:59
EQS-Adhoc: voestalpine AG: voestalpine beats market expectations for Q1 2022/23 results
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: voestalpine AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results
EBITDA: EUR 877 million
EBIT: EUR 691 million
and thus, significantly beats market expectations.
Based on this excellent first quarter and the current expectations for the remaining Business Year 2022/23, the Management Board of voestalpine AG expects an EBITDA in the amount of approximately EUR 2 billion for the entire Business Year 2022/23 (outlook to date: EBITDA between 1.8 billion and 2 billion EUR).
This outlook implies that the currently hardly quantifiable risks (economic development, supply chain disruptions, development of customer demand, raw material and energy cost as well as the security of supply of Natural Gas in Europe) remain manageable.
The publication of the final results for the first quarter of 2022/23 will take place on August 4, 2022, as scheduled.
Further inquiry note:
voestalpine AG
Peter Fleischer
Head of Investor Relations
voestalpine-Strasse 1
4020 Linz, Austria
T. +43/50304/15-9949
peter.fleischer@voestalpine.com
voestalpine AG
14-Jul-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|voestalpine AG
|voestalpine-Straße 1
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 50304/15-9949
|Fax:
|+43 50304/55-5581
|E-mail:
|IR@voestalpine.com
|Internet:
|www.voestalpine.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000937503
|WKN:
|897200
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1398403
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1398403 14-Jul-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu voestalpine AGmehr Nachrichten
|
14.07.22
|EQS-Adhoc: voestalpine AG: voestalpine übertrifft im Q1 2022/23 Markterwartung (EQS Group)
|
14.07.22
|EQS-Adhoc: voestalpine AG: voestalpine beats market expectations for Q1 2022/23 results (EQS Group)
|
14.07.22
|voestalpine-Aktie ex Dividende: Deutsche Bank senkt voestalpine-Kursziel von 35 auf 29 Euro (APA)
|
14.07.22
|EQS-DD: voestalpine AG english (EQS Group)
|
14.07.22
|EQS-DD: voestalpine AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
11.07.22
|voestalpine-Aktie dennoch abgestraft: Goldman Sachs hebt Kursziel von voestalpine an (APA)
|
08.07.22
|BÖRSEN-TICKER-Kursziel-Senkungen setzen Voestalpine zu (Börse Online)
Analysen zu voestalpine AGmehr Analysen
|14.07.22
|voestalpine neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.07.22
|voestalpine verkaufen
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.07.22
|voestalpine Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.06.22
|voestalpine Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.06.22
|voestalpine Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.07.22
|voestalpine neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.07.22
|voestalpine verkaufen
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.07.22
|voestalpine Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.06.22
|voestalpine Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.06.22
|voestalpine Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.06.22
|voestalpine Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.06.22
|voestalpine buy
|Baader Bank
|02.06.22
|voestalpine buy
|Baader Bank
|06.05.22
|voestalpine add
|Baader Bank
|22.02.22
|voestalpine Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.07.22
|voestalpine verkaufen
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.07.22
|voestalpine Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.06.22
|voestalpine Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.06.22
|voestalpine Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.03.22
|voestalpine verkaufen
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.07.22
|voestalpine neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.06.22
|voestalpine neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.06.22
|voestalpine Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.05.22
|voestalpine Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|10.02.22
|voestalpine Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|voestalpine AG
|19,09
|-6,60%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBilanzen der US-Banken im Fokus: US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- ATX beendet Sitzung mit Abgaben -- DAX gibt letztendlich nach -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag leichter. Auch der deutsche Leitindex befand sich deutlich im Minus. Anleger in den USA halten sich am Donnerstag zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen schlossen am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.