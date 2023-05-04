|
04.05.2023 05:07:44
EQS-Adhoc: Vonovia SE and Deutsche Wohnen SE sell 5 assets with 1,350 residential units to CBRE Investment Management
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Disposal
Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen sell 5 assets with 1,350 residential units to CBRE Investment Management
The book value of the sold assets as of Dec. 31, 2022, plus the estimated costs to completion for the not-yet finished assets amounts to ca. EUR 600m. The agreed purchase price totals around EUR 560m. Due to different closing dates and partly staggered purchase price payments, the purchase prices will flow between May and December 2023. Vonovia expects a cash inflow after taxes and transaction costs of approximately EUR 535m, which corresponds to a cash conversion of approximately 89%. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary maturity conditions.
Vonovia SE
Rene Hoffmann
Head of Investor Relations
Telephone: +49(0)234 314 - 1629
Rene.Hoffmann@vonovia.de
End of Inside Information
04-May-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vonovia SE
|Universitätsstraße 133
|44803 Bochum
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 234 314 1609
|Fax:
|+49 234 314 2995
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@vonovia.de
|Internet:
|www.vonovia.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1ML7J1
|WKN:
|A1ML7J
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1623937
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1623937 04-May-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!