EQS-Adhoc: Vonovia SE: Dividend proposal

Bochum, March 16, 2023 The management board and the supervisory board of Vonovia SE decided to propose a dividend of EUR 0.85 per share to the company's annual general meeting. This would result in a distribution of up to 35 % of the Group FFO (after deduction of Minorities), which is significantly below the dividend policy corridor. Contact:



