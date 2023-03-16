16.03.2023 18:00:51

EQS-Adhoc: Vonovia SE: Dividend proposal

EQS-Ad-hoc: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Dividend
Vonovia SE: Dividend proposal

16-March-2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vonovia SE: Dividend proposal


Bochum, March 16, 2023 The management board and the supervisory board of Vonovia SE decided to propose a dividend of EUR 0.85 per share to the company's annual general meeting.

This would result in a distribution of up to 35 % of the Group FFO (after deduction of Minorities), which is significantly below the dividend policy corridor.

 

Contact:

Vonovia SE
Rene Hoffmann
Head of Investor Relations
Telephone: +49(0)234 314 - 1629
Rene.Hoffmann@vonovia.de

16-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Germany
Phone: +49 234 314 1609
Fax: +49 234 314 2995
E-mail: investorrelations@vonovia.de
Internet: www.vonovia.de
ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1
WKN: A1ML7J
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1584741

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1584741  16-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1584741&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)mehr Nachrichten