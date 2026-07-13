Vossloh Aktie
WKN: 766710 / ISIN: DE0007667107
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13.07.2026 19:20:04
EQS-Adhoc: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Adjustment of Sales Revenues and Earnings Guidance for Fiscal Year 2026[
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Results / Half year
Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Adjustment of Sales Revenues and Earnings Guidance for Fiscal Year 2026[DG1]
Today, based on the latest insights regarding business performance, the Executive Board of Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft has adjusted its guidance for fiscal year 2026.
Based on preliminary figures, Vossloh generated sales revenues of €710.1 million in the first half of 2026 (previous year: €582.6 million), EBITDA of €80.9 million (previous year: €74.2 million) and EBIT of €32.4 million (previous year: €44.9 million). According to the current assessment, Vossloh now expects sales revenues for the current fiscal year to be in a range between €1,510 million and €1,610 million (previous year: €1,343.2 million). Previously, the Company had anticipated sales revenues of between €1,560 million and €1,660 million. The Executive Board now expects EBITDA of between €195 million and €210 million (previous year: €179.4 million) and EBIT of between €100 million and €110 million (previous year: €111.9 million). Previously, Vossloh had forecast EBITDA of between €215 million and €230 million and EBIT of between €118.5 million and €131 million.
In an environment characterized by economic and geopolitical uncertainties, Vossloh is not entirely immune to current developments in demand and costs. In the current fiscal year, this is reflected, on the one hand, in lower call-offs under existing framework agreements in certain countries. On the other hand, from today’s perspective, some deliveries associated with new construction projects that had been planned for 2026 are expected to be postponed to the following year. In addition to the lower earnings contributions resulting from these reduced sales volumes, higher procurement and logistics costs are temporarily weighing on earnings, as they cannot be fully passed on to customers during the year. Furthermore, additional expenses are being incurred in connection with selective capacity adjustments and planned M&A projects, particularly aimed at the further expansion of the digital business.
Notwithstanding the current adjustment, the Executive Board continues to assess market prospects as highly positive over the medium and long term. The factors underlying the guidance adjustment are therefore temporary or one-off in nature, while the positive momentum in the rail infrastructure market remains unchanged. This is also underlined by strong orders received in the first half of 2026 of preliminary €828.5 million (previous year: €623.7 million). In addition, the order backlog reached a new record high in the rail infrastructure business at €1,140.7 million (previous year: €865.8 million). Against this backdrop, and in line with current capital market expectations, Vossloh continues to expect significant organic growth and a substantial improvement in EBIT for fiscal year 2027. At the same time, the Company remains firmly on track to achieve its targets set for 2030.
As announced, Vossloh will publish its final results for the first half of 2026 on July 23, 2026.
The terms “EBIT” and “EBITDA” correspond to the definitions provided in the 2025 Annual Report (page 235), which is available at Vossloh website (www.vossloh.com).
Contact:
Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
Investor Relations
Dr. Daniel Gavranovic
Phone: +49-2392-52-609
Mail: Investor.relations@vossloh.com
End of Inside Information
13-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
|Vosslohstr. 4
|58791 Werdohl
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2392 52 - 359
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2392 52 - 219
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@vossloh.com
|Internet:
|www.vossloh.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007667107
|WKN:
|766710
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2365106
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2365106 13-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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