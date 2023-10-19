19.10.2023 12:18:58

EQS-Adhoc: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh increases sales and EBIT guidance for full year 2023

Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh increases sales and EBIT guidance for full year 2023

Vossloh AG's ("Vossloh") Executive Board today raised its sales and EBIT guidance for the full year 2023 following a strong business development in the third quarter 2023 and further substantiating prospects for the fourth quarter.

The company expects to generate sales of between €1.175 billion and €1.225 billion in the current financial year. Previous expectations were in a range between €1.125 billion and €1.2 billion. Sales in the Core Components division will be higher than previously expected, particularly in China and Mexico. The Executive Board also expects significantly higher sales revenues in the Customized Modules division. The EBIT guidance has also been raised. For the current financial year, Vossloh now expects an EBIT of between €94 million and €100 million. The most recently communicated forecast was within a corridor of €87 million to €94 million. Based on the mean of the new sales guidance, the EBIT margin range for financial year 2023 is now between 7.8 and 8.3 percent (previously between 7.5 and 8.1 percent). The higher EBIT expectation is mainly due to a continued favorable project mix in the Core Components division. 

On the basis of preliminary figures, Vossloh has achieved continued strong orders received of €945.5 million (previous year: €962.0 million), sales of €925.9 million (previous year: €756.2 million), and EBIT of €76.9 million (previous year: €55.0 million) in the current financial year after nine months.

The full figures for the first nine months of 2023 will be published in the Quarterly Statement on October 26, 2023.

The terms "EBIT" and "EBIT margin" correspond to the definitions in the annual report 2022 (page 197), which is available at www.vossloh.com.

 

Contact:
Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
Investor Relations
Dr. Daniel Gavranovic
Phone: +49-2392-52-609
Mail: Investor.relations@vossloh.com


