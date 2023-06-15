EQS-Adhoc: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh raises sales and EBIT guidance for full year 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Vossloh raises sales and EBIT guidance for full year 2023



The Executive Board of Vossloh AG (Vossloh) raises its sales and EBIT guidance for the full year 2023 based on the latest information on business development to date and the more concrete prospects for the remainder of the year.

Vossloh had originally anticipated a sales range of 1.05 billion to 1.15 billion for the current fiscal year. From today's perspective, the company now expects sales of between 1.125 billion and 1.2 billion. In the Core Components division in particular, sales are expected to be higher than originally anticipated, for instance in Mexico, Germany and Italy. In addition, higher sales are forecast in the Customized Modules division, particularly in Serbia and Italy. The EBIT guidance is also adjusted upward and specified. For the current fiscal year, Vossloh expects an EBIT of between 87 million and 94 million, the previous expectation was in a corridor of 79 million to 88 million. In relation to the new midpoint of the sales guidance, this now results in a range for the EBIT margin between 7.5 percent and 8.1 percent for fiscal 2023 (previously between 7.2 percent and 8.0 percent). The raised EBIT forecast is attributable in particular to the Core Components division, where a double-digit EBIT margin is again expected from today's perspective, mainly thanks to a more profitable project mix.

The terms "EBIT" and "EBIT margin" correspond to the definitions in the Annual Report 2022 (page 197), which is available at www.vossloh.com.

