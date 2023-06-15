15.06.2023 13:10:32

EQS-Adhoc: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh raises sales and EBIT guidance for full year 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh raises sales and EBIT guidance for full year 2023

15-Jun-2023 / 13:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Executive Board of Vossloh AG (Vossloh) raises its sales and EBIT guidance for the full year 2023 based on the latest information on business development to date and the more concrete prospects for the remainder of the year.

Vossloh had originally anticipated a sales range of 1.05 billion to 1.15 billion for the current fiscal year. From today's perspective, the company now expects sales of between 1.125 billion and 1.2 billion. In the Core Components division in particular, sales are expected to be higher than originally anticipated, for instance in Mexico, Germany and Italy. In addition, higher sales are forecast in the Customized Modules division, particularly in Serbia and Italy. The EBIT guidance is also adjusted upward and specified. For the current fiscal year, Vossloh expects an EBIT of between 87 million and 94 million, the previous expectation was in a corridor of 79 million to 88 million. In relation to the new midpoint of the sales guidance, this now results in a range for the EBIT margin between 7.5 percent and 8.1 percent for fiscal 2023 (previously between 7.2 percent and 8.0 percent). The raised EBIT forecast is attributable in particular to the Core Components division, where a double-digit EBIT margin is again expected from today's perspective, mainly thanks to a more profitable project mix.

The terms "EBIT" and "EBIT margin" correspond to the definitions in the Annual Report 2022 (page 197), which is available at www.vossloh.com.

 

 


Contact:
Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
Investor Relations
Dr. Daniel Gavranovic
Phone: +49-2392-52-609
Mail: Investor.relations@vossloh.com


End of Inside Information

15-Jun-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
Vosslohstr. 4
58791 Werdohl
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2392 52 - 359
Fax: +49 (0)2392 52 - 219
E-mail: investor.relations@vossloh.com
Internet: www.vossloh.com
ISIN: DE0007667107
WKN: 766710
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1658303

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1658303  15-Jun-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1658303&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vossloh AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vossloh AGmehr Analysen

26.05.23 Vossloh Buy Deutsche Bank AG
02.05.23 Vossloh Buy Deutsche Bank AG
28.04.23 Vossloh Buy Warburg Research
19.04.23 Vossloh Buy Deutsche Bank AG
21.03.23 Vossloh Buy Deutsche Bank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vossloh AG 40,35 2,54% Vossloh AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Zinsentscheidung und vor EZB-Sitzung: ATX im Donnerstagshandel mit Verlusten -- DAX gibt nach -- Anleger in Asien letztlich in Kauflaune
Beim ATX zeigen sich am Donnerstag Abschläge. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es ebenfalls abwärts. In Fernost dominierten am Donnerstag die Käufer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen