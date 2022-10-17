EQS-Adhoc: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh with strong third quarter and positive outlook for the year - sales and earnings guidance for 2022 specified

EQS-Ad-hoc: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh with strong third quarter and positive outlook for the year - sales and earnings guidance for 2022 specified



Following a comprehensive reassessment of opportunities and risks in the further course of the year, the Executive Board of Vossloh AG (Vossloh) specified its most recently communicated guidance for fiscal year 2022 (see ad hoc announcement dated May 12, 2022).

From today's perspective, the Executive Board expects sales to be between 1.0 billion and 1.05 billion, while the most recently communicated expectation was in a corridor between 0.95 billion and 1.05 billion. With regard to profitability, Vossloh now expects an EBITDA margin for the full year of between 12.0 percent and 12.5 percent respectively an EBIT margin of between 7.0 percent and 7.5 percent. Most recently, an EBITDA margin of between 11.5 percent and 13.5 percent and an EBIT margin between 6.0 percent and 8.0 percent was forecasted. The more specific earnings forecast compared with the previous forecast corridors is due in particular to a lower overall burden from rising material and energy costs and lower other inflation-related cost increases.

Based on preliminary figures, Vossloh generated sales of 279.8 million (previous year: 235.8 million) and EBITDA of 39.0 million (previous year: 32.4 million) and EBIT of 26.1 million (previous year: 19.8 million) in the third quarter of 2022. This corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 13.9 percent (previous year: 13.7 percent) respectively an EBIT margin of 9.3 percent (previous year: 8.4 percent).

The full figures for the first nine months of 2022 will be published with the interim statement on October 27, 2022.

The terms "EBITDA margin" and "EBIT margin" correspond to the definitions in the Annual Report 2021 (page 191), which is available at www.vossloh.com.

