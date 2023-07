EQS-Adhoc: Wacker Neuson Group raises guidance for fiscal 2023 and publishes preliminary business figures for the first half of 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Wacker Neuson Group raises guidance for fiscal 2023 and publishes preliminary business figures for the first half of 2023



13-Jul-2023 / 14:22 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wacker Neuson Group raises guidance for fiscal 2023 and publishes preliminary business figures for the first half of 2023 Munich, July 13, 2023 - Wacker Neuson SE (ISIN: DE000WACK012) is raising its guidance for business development in 2023. Accordingly, the Executive Board now anticipates revenue of between EUR 2,500 million and EUR 2,700 million (previously: EUR 2,300 million and EUR 2,500 million) with an EBIT margin in the range of 10.0 to 11.0 percent (previously: 9.5 to 10.5 percent). Capital expenditures for the full year are expected to amount to EUR 140 million (previously: EUR 120 million). The revised forecast reflects the positive business development in the first half of 2023 and at the same time takes into account possible changes in the economic environment in the further course of the year. Based on initial preliminary business figures, the Company generated preliminary revenue of EUR 698.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, representing year-on-year growth of 26.8 percent (Q2/2022: EUR 551.0 million). Preliminary earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were 84.0 percent up on the previous year at EUR 88.9 million (Q2/2022: EUR 48.3 million). Accordingly, the preliminary EBIT margin was 12.7 percent (Q2/2022: 8.8 percent). Based on initial preliminary business figures, the Company generated preliminary revenue of EUR 1,365.9 million in the first half of the year of 2023, representing year-on-year growth of 27.4 percent (H1/2022: EUR 1,072.5 million). Preliminary earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were 101.9 percent up on the previous year at EUR 176.7 million (H1/2022: EUR 87.5 million). Accordingly, the preliminary EBIT margin was 12.9 percent (H1/2022: 8.2 percent). -- End of inside information -



End of Inside Information

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:



The Company will publish the full interim report for the first half of 2023 as scheduled on August 8, 2023. The webcast on the first half of 2023 for analysts, institutional investors and members of the press is scheduled for August 8, 2023, 1:00 pm. Registration for this will take place by e-mail via the Investor Relations department (ir@wackerneuson.com).



Contact:

Wacker Neuson SE

Ingo Middelmenne

Preußenstraße 41

80809 Munich

Tel. +49-(0)89-35402-427

Mob. +49-(0)174-9091190

ingo.middelmenne@wackerneuson.com

www.wackerneusongroup.com

About the Wacker Neuson Group:

The Wacker Neuson Group is an international group of companies with around 6,300 employees. In fiscal 2022, revenue totaled EUR 2.25 billion. As a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment, the Group offers its customers around the world a broad product portfolio, comprehensive service offerings and an efficient spare parts supply. The product range is primarily aimed at customers in the main construction, gardening and landscaping, agricultural, municipal and recycling sectors, as well as rail operators and industrial companies. The Group owns the Wacker Neuson, Kramer and Weidemann product brands. Wacker Neuson SE shares are traded on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000WACK012, WKN: WACK01) and are listed on Deutsche Börse's SDAX index. 13-Jul-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com