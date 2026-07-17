Wacker Neuson Aktie
WKN DE: WACK01 / ISIN: DE000WACK012
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17.07.2026 11:13:24
EQS-Adhoc: Wacker Neuson Group raises guidance for the fiscal year 2026 and publishes preliminary figures for the first half of 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Results / Half year
Wacker Neuson Group raises guidance for the fiscal year 2026 and publishes preliminary figures for the first half of 2026
Munich, July 17, 2026 – Wacker Neuson SE (ISIN: DE000WACK012) raises its guidance for the fiscal year 2026. The Executive Board now anticipates a revenue in a range between EUR 2,300 million and EUR 2,400 million (previously: between EUR 2,200 million and EUR 2,400 million) as well as an EBIT margin between 7.0 percent and 8.0 percent (previously: between 6.5 percent and 7.5 percent). With regard to the net working capital ratio, the Executive Board furthermore expects to achieve a ratio below the strategic target of under 30 percent. For the fiscal year 2026 investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets of around EUR 70 million to around EUR 90 million are still planned.
The guidance revision is driven by the positive business development in the first half of 2026 and takes into account a further challenging, however, compared to previous years, more stable expected market environment in the remaining fiscal year 2026.
Based on preliminary unaudited figures, the Company generated a revenue of EUR 665.1 million in the second quarter of 2026 corresponding to an increase of 14.4 percent compared to previous year (Q2/2025: EUR 581.4 million). Preliminary earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached EUR 63.2 million and were therefore 43.6 percent above the previous year (Q2/2025: EUR 44.0 million). Preliminary EBIT margin for the second quarter was at 9.5 percent (Q2/2025: 7.6 percent).
Based on preliminary unaudited figures, the Company generated a revenue of EUR 1,256.5 million in the first half of the fiscal year 2026, corresponding to an increase of 16.9 percent compared to previous year (H1/2025: EUR 1,074.9 million). Preliminary earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached EUR 104.7 million and were 86.6 percent up compared to previous year (H1/2025: EUR 56.1 million). Preliminary EBIT margin for the first half of the fiscal year 2026 was at 8.3 percent (H1/2025: 5.2 percent).
The Company will publish the full interim report for the first half of 2026 on August 13, 2026. The webcast on the first half of 2026 for analysts and institutional investors is scheduled for August 13, 2026 as well. Registration for this will take place by e-mail via the Investor Relations department (ir@wackerneuson.com).
About the Wacker Neuson Group:
End of Inside Information
17-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wacker Neuson SE
|Preußenstr. 41
|80809 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 1823
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 354 02 - 298
|E-mail:
|ir@wackerneuson.com
|Internet:
|www.wackerneusongroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000WACK012
|WKN:
|WACK01
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900RJL86244E1I652
|EQS News ID:
|2367060
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
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2367060 17-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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