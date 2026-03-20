WashTec Aktie

WashTec für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 750750 / ISIN: DE0007507501

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20.03.2026 10:25:43

EQS-Adhoc: WashTec AG: Announcement of dividend proposal

EQS-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Dividend payments
WashTec AG: Announcement of dividend proposal

20-March-2026 / 10:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of WashTec AG will propose a dividend of € 2.50 per share entitled to dividend for the 2025 financial year to the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 12, 2026 in continuation of the attractive dividend policy.
Contact:
WashTec AG
Andreas Pabst, CFO
Argonstrasse 7
86153 Augsburg

Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 5555
Fax: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1135


End of Inside Information

20-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: WashTec AG
Argonstraße 7
86153 Augsburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)821 / 55 84-0
Fax: +49 (0)821 / 55 84 - 1135
E-mail: washtec@washtec.de
Internet: www.washtec.de
ISIN: DE0007507501
WKN: 750750
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2295186

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2295186  20-March-2026 CET/CEST

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