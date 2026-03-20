EQS-Adhoc: WashTec AG: Announcement of dividend proposal

EQS-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Dividend payments

WashTec AG: Announcement of dividend proposal



20-March-2026 / 10:25 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of WashTec AG will propose a dividend of € 2.50 per share entitled to dividend for the 2025 financial year to the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 12, 2026 in continuation of the attractive dividend policy.

Contact:

WashTec AG

Andreas Pabst, CFO

Argonstrasse 7

86153 Augsburg



Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 5555

Fax: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1135

20-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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