WashTec Aktie
WKN: 750750 / ISIN: DE0007507501
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20.03.2026 10:25:43
EQS-Adhoc: WashTec AG: Announcement of dividend proposal
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EQS-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Dividend payments
The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of WashTec AG will propose a dividend of € 2.50 per share entitled to dividend for the 2025 financial year to the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 12, 2026 in continuation of the attractive dividend policy.
Contact:
WashTec AG
Andreas Pabst, CFO
Argonstrasse 7
86153 Augsburg
Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 5555
Fax: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1135
End of Inside Information
20-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|WashTec AG
|Argonstraße 7
|86153 Augsburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)821 / 55 84-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)821 / 55 84 - 1135
|E-mail:
|washtec@washtec.de
|Internet:
|www.washtec.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007507501
|WKN:
|750750
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2295186
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2295186 20-March-2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu WashTec AG
|
10:25
|EQS-Adhoc: WashTec AG: Bekanntgabe des Dividendenvorschlags (EQS Group)
|
10:25
|EQS-Adhoc: WashTec AG: Announcement of dividend proposal (EQS Group)
|
16.03.26
|EQS-CMS: WashTec AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
16.03.26