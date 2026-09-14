WashTec Aktie

WashTec für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 750750 / ISIN: DE0007507501

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
14.09.2026 18:55:53

EQS-Adhoc: WashTec AG: Revision of the EBIT guidance for 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
WashTec AG: Revision of the EBIT guidance for 2026

14-Sep-2026 / 18:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Augsburg, 14 September 2026

WashTec AG remains firmly committed to its chosen path of transformation into a solution provider. In addition to the reported delays in efficiency programs that have been launched, organizational streamlining is placing a further strain on earnings.

The Company now continues to anticipate revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range for the 2026 fiscal year (2025: €498.8m), with Consumables revenue stable but below expectations. Compared with the prior year, the Company expects a decline in the EBIT margin, mainly due to one-offs, transformation actions and efficiency delays, to between 8% and 9% (previously: increase in EBIT that is disproportionately higher than revenue growth) and consequently a ROCE lower than the prior year (previously: ROCE to increase by 0.5 to 2.0 percentage points).

Further information can be found in the press release following.

Contact:
WashTec AG
Corporate Communications
Andreas Pabst
Argonstrasse 7
86153 Augsburg

Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 2090
Fax: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1135


End of Inside Information

14-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: WashTec AG
Argonstraße 7
86153 Augsburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)821 / 55 84-0
Fax: +49 (0)821 / 55 84 - 1135
E-mail: washtec@washtec.de
Internet: www.washtec.de
ISIN: DE0007507501
WKN: 750750
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200HHWCQ0KBSG9U91
EQS News ID: 2398946

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2398946  14-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu WashTec AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu WashTec AG

mehr Analysen
07.05.25 WashTec Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

WashTec AG 36,60 -2,92% WashTec AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 37
12.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.09.26 KW 37: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.09.26 KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise und KI-Bedenken belasten: ATX tiefrot-- DAX deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt stecken Verluste ein. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Dienstag rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen