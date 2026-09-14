WashTec Aktie
WKN: 750750 / ISIN: DE0007507501
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14.09.2026 18:55:53
EQS-Adhoc: WashTec AG: Revision of the EBIT guidance for 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Augsburg, 14 September 2026
WashTec AG remains firmly committed to its chosen path of transformation into a solution provider. In addition to the reported delays in efficiency programs that have been launched, organizational streamlining is placing a further strain on earnings.
The Company now continues to anticipate revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range for the 2026 fiscal year (2025: €498.8m), with Consumables revenue stable but below expectations. Compared with the prior year, the Company expects a decline in the EBIT margin, mainly due to one-offs, transformation actions and efficiency delays, to between 8% and 9% (previously: increase in EBIT that is disproportionately higher than revenue growth) and consequently a ROCE lower than the prior year (previously: ROCE to increase by 0.5 to 2.0 percentage points).
Further information can be found in the press release following.
Contact:
WashTec AG
Corporate Communications
Andreas Pabst
Argonstrasse 7
86153 Augsburg
Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 5584 - 2090
Fax: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1135
End of Inside Information
14-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|WashTec AG
|Argonstraße 7
|86153 Augsburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)821 / 55 84-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)821 / 55 84 - 1135
|E-mail:
|washtec@washtec.de
|Internet:
|www.washtec.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007507501
|WKN:
|750750
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200HHWCQ0KBSG9U91
|EQS News ID:
|2398946
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2398946 14-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu WashTec AG
|
14.09.26
|EQS-News: WashTec accelerates its transformation into a solutions and services provider and streamlines its management structure (EQS Group)
|
14.09.26
|EQS-News: WashTec beschleunigt Transformation zum Lösungs- und Serviceanbieter und verschlankt Führungsstruktur (EQS Group)
|
14.09.26
|EQS-Adhoc: WashTec AG: Anpassung der Ergebniserwartung für 2026 (EQS Group)
|
14.09.26
|EQS-Adhoc: WashTec AG: Revision of the EBIT guidance for 2026 (EQS Group)
|
05.09.26
|EQS-DD: WashTec AG: Michael Drolshagen, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
05.09.26
|EQS-DD: WashTec AG: Michael Drolshagen, buy (EQS Group)
|
04.09.26
|EQS-DD: WashTec AG: Michael Drolshagen, buy (EQS Group)
|
04.09.26
|EQS-DD: WashTec AG: Michael Drolshagen, Kauf (EQS Group)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|WashTec AG
|36,60
|-2,92%