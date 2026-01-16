Westwing Aktie
EQS-Adhoc: Westwing Group SE: Full year 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance raised and revenue expected in the upper half of guidance
|
Munich, 16 January 2026 // Westwing Group SE (“the Company”) updates its guidance for 2025.
The Company now expects to achieve an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 42 million to EUR 45 million for the full year 2025 (previously: at the upper end of the range of EUR 25 million to EUR 35 million).
Full-year 2025 revenue is expected to land in the upper half of the guided range of EUR 425 million to EUR 455 million at around EUR 449 million.
The guidance update is driven by a stronger-than-expected fourth quarter of 2025.
All financial figures are preliminary and unaudited.
The Company will publish its Annual Report for full year 2025 on 26 March 2026. Regarding the exact definition of the adjusted EBITDA, please refer to the corresponding definitions in the 2024 Annual Report, which is available on the Company’s website.
