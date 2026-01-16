Westwing Aktie

Westwing für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N4H0 / ISIN: DE000A2N4H07

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.01.2026 17:50:14

EQS-Adhoc: Westwing Group SE: Full year 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance raised and revenue expected in the upper half of guidance

EQS-Ad-hoc: Westwing Group SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Westwing Group SE: Full year 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance raised and revenue expected in the upper half of guidance

16-Jan-2026 / 17:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Westwing Group SE: Full year 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance raised and revenue expected in the upper half of guidance

Munich, 16 January 2026 // Westwing Group SE (“the Company”) updates its guidance for 2025.

The Company now expects to achieve an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 42 million to EUR 45 million for the full year 2025 (previously: at the upper end of the range of EUR 25 million to EUR 35 million).

Full-year 2025 revenue is expected to land in the upper half of the guided range of EUR 425 million to EUR 455 million at around EUR 449 million.

The guidance update is driven by a stronger-than-expected fourth quarter of 2025.

All financial figures are preliminary and unaudited.

The Company will publish its Annual Report for full year 2025 on 26 March 2026. Regarding the exact definition of the adjusted EBITDA, please refer to the corresponding definitions in the 2024 Annual Report, which is available on the Company’s website.

Contact:
ir@westwing.de


End of Inside Information

16-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Westwing Group SE
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Fax: +49 (89) 550 544 445
E-mail: ir@westwing.de
Internet: www.westwing.com
ISIN: DE000A2N4H07
WKN: A2N4H0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2261674

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2261674  16-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Westwing AG

mehr Nachrichten