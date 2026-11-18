EQS-Ad-hoc: Westwing Group SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks/Capital measures / Capital reduction

Westwing Group SE: Resolution on the Cancellation of Treasury Shares, the temporary Suspension of the Share Buyback Programme and the Publication of a public Share Buyback Offer



18-Nov-2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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Westwing Group SE: Resolution on the Cancellation of Treasury Shares, the temporary Suspension of the Share Buyback Programme and the Publication of a public Share Buyback Offer



Munich, 18 November 2026 // With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of Westwing Group SE today resolved, on the basis of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 9 June 2026 regarding the acquisition and use of treasury shares, to cancel 1,150,000 treasury shares and thereby reduce the share capital of Westwing Group SE from EUR 19,650,000.00 by EUR 1,150,000.00 to EUR 18,500,000.00 with immediate effect.

Following the capital decrease effected today through the cancellation of treasury shares, Westwing Group SE currently holds 317,412 treasury shares. This corresponds to approx. 1.7% of the company’s reduced share capital.

If this cancellation and capital decrease leads to a shareholding of Rocket Internet SE in Westwing Group SE above 30%, Rocket Internet SE as well as its direct or indirect shareholders Zerena GmbH, Rocata GmbH and Global Founders GmbH will not be obliged to make a mandatory takeover offer under the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG) due to exemptions granted with conditions and as respectively published by the German Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).

The Management Board of Westwing Group SE also resolved today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to suspend, with immediate effect until 22 December 2026 (including), the share buyback as announced on 8 October 2026, of up to a maximum of 640,000 shares via the stock exchange (the “Share Buyback Programme”). Under the Share Buyback Programme, shares were originally intended to be acquired during the period from 12 October 2026 to 31 March 2027 at a maximum total purchase price, excluding incidental acquisition costs, of up to EUR 10 million. The Share Buyback Programme will resume unchanged on 23 December 2026 and continue until 31 March 2027.

At the same time, the Management Board of Westwing Group SE resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to make a public share buyback offer to the shareholders of Westwing Group SE for a total of up to 1,000,000 shares at a price of EUR 14.80 per share. The total volume of the public share buyback offer therefore amounts to up to EUR 14,800,000.00. The period for acceptance of the offer is expected to begin on 24 November 2026 and is expected to end on 11 December 2026 (the “Share Buyback Offer”).

With the Share Buyback Offer resolved today, Westwing Group SE makes use of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 9 June 2026, under which up to 10% of the company’s share capital may be bought back by the end of 8 June 2031 (including). The shares bought back may be used for all of the purposes permitted under the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 9 June 2026.

More details on the Share Buyback Offer are included in the offer document, which will be published on the website of Westwing Group SE (www.westwing.com) under the heading “Investor Relations – Share – Share Buy-back 2026/III” at the latest with the start of the offer period, and in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) (www.bundesanzeiger.de).