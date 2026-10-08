Westwing Aktie
WKN DE: A2N4H0 / ISIN: DE000A2N4H07
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08.10.2026 20:10:04
EQS-Adhoc: Westwing Group SE: Westwing Approves Share Buyback
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Westwing Group SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
Westwing Group SE: Westwing Approves Share Buyback
The share buyback is based on the authorisation of the Annual General Meeting of 9 June 2026.
The shares shall be acquired on the stock exchange. The purchase price per share (excluding incidental acquisition costs) may not be more than 10% higher or lower than the price of a share of the Company determined by the opening auction or, if there is no opening auction, the first price paid for a share in the Company, in Xetra trading on that trading day (in Frankfurt am Main).
The shares acquired may be used for any legally permissible purposes.
The share buyback will be carried out by an independent credit institution and in accordance with the Safe Harbour Rules set out in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The independent credit institution shall decide on the timing of the share purchases independently of, and without being influenced by, Westwing Group SE. All transactions will be published weekly on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section (www.ir.westwing.com) following their execution.
The Company reserves the right to suspend or terminate the share buyback programme at any time.
The Company currently holds 1,324,161 of its own shares. This corresponds to approximately 6.73% of the current share capital.
End of Inside Information
08-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Westwing Group SE
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Fax:
|+49 (89) 550 544 445
|E-mail:
|ir@westwing.de
|Internet:
|www.westwing.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2N4H07
|WKN:
|A2N4H0
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900BN8B4KAHILIX84
|EQS News ID:
|2412914
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2412914 08-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Westwing AG
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08.10.26
|EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of capital market information (EQS Group)
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08.10.26
|EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
08.10.26
|EQS-Adhoc: Westwing Group SE: Westwing beschließt Aktienrückkauf (EQS Group)
|
08.10.26
|EQS-Adhoc: Westwing Group SE: Westwing Approves Share Buyback (EQS Group)
|
08.09.26
|EQS-DD: Westwing Group SE: Christoph Barchewitz, buy (EQS Group)
|
08.09.26
|EQS-DD: Westwing Group SE: Christoph Barchewitz, Kauf (EQS Group)
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08.09.26
|EQS-DD: Westwing Group SE: Christoph Barchewitz, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
08.09.26
|EQS-DD: Westwing Group SE: Christoph Barchewitz, buy (EQS Group)
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|4,30%
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