EQS-Adhoc: Wienerberger AG: ADHOC / Wienerberger resolves on amendment of share buyback program

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Wienerberger AG: ADHOC / Wienerberger resolves on amendment of share buyback program



10-May-2022 / 15:12 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ADHOC / Wienerberger resolves on amendment of share buyback program

Buyback of now up to 6,450,000 shares corresponding to up to approx. 5.6% of Wienerberger's share capital

Vienna, May 10, 2022 Based on the authorization granted by the 153rd Annual General Meeting on May 3, 2022 pursuant to sect. 65 para. 1 item (8) of the Stock Corporation Act, which was published via an electronic information dissemination system on May 3, 2022 as well as in the Federal Gazette of Wiener Zeitung on May 5, 2022, the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG today decided on an amendment of the currently conducted share buyback program, which originally provided for a buyback of own ordinary bearer shares of the Company at their market price via the Vienna Stock Exchange as well as via multilateral trading facilities between March 9, 2022 (inclusive) and June 30, 2022 (inclusive) in a total of up to 3,450,000 shares, corresponding to up to approx. 3.0% of the share capital, for a price per share of between EUR 1.00 and EUR 32.50 (the "buyback program"). The maximum number of shares to be repurchased under the buyback program has almost been reached. Wienerberger raises the maximum buyback volume of own shares by additional 3,000,000 shares to up to 6,450,000 shares (corresponding to up to approx. 5.6% of the share capital of Wienerberger AG) and prolongs the buyback program until (and including) September 30, 2022. The maximum purchase price for shares under the buyback program now corresponds to EUR 180,000,000. The shares bought back are to be used for purposes in accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 3, 2022. The buyback will still have no impact on the admission of the shares of Wienerberger AG to stock exchange trading.

A credit institution continues to be mandated to execute the share buyback. The credit institution has to take its decision on the timing of the buyback of Wienerberger AG shares independently of Wienerberger AG and comply with the conditions for trading laid down in Article 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Note pursuant to sect. 5 para. 4 of the Publication Ordinance 2018: This modification as well as further modifications (if any) of the buyback program to be disclosed pursuant to sect. 6 of the Publication Ordinance 2018 are published on the website of Wienerberger AG (https://www.wienerberger.com/en/investors/share.html). This publication neither constitutes a public offering for the purchase of Wienerberger shares, nor does it create an obligation for Wienerberger AG or any of its subsidiaries to accept offers for the buyback of Wienerberger shares.