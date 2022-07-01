EQS-Adhoc: Wienerberger AG: H1 2022 - Trading Statement

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Forecast

Wienerberger AG: H1 2022 - Trading Statement



01-Jul-2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



H1 2022 - Trading Statement Wienerberger continues to record strong demand in Q2 and raises 2022 EBITDA guidance Vienna, July 1, 2022 The exceptionally strong performance in Q1 2022 continued for the entire first half of 2022. Also, in the second quarter we recorded high demand and order intakes across all regions and business areas. The availability of both raw materials and energy was given at any time in the year to date and ensured a full capacity utilization at all our sites.



Overall, we expect an increase in Operating EBITDA of 74% to approx. 530 million compared to 305 million in the first half of 2021.



We expect during the second half of the year that demand levels will move towards normalized levels as we have seen them during the last couple of years. Accordingly, in our new build segment we assume a solid level of building activity as we do not experience overbuilt markets and record inherent demand for new housing. For our renovation and infrastructure segments we anticipate sustained strong demand levels fueled by EUs ambitious CO 2 targets as well as a high need for modernization of existing water networks across Europe and the US both supported by substantial subsidy programs, says Heimo Scheuch, CEO of the Wienerberger Group.



With respect to energy, we can confirm that the supply of gas is currently ensured in all our markets. Potential uncertainties relate only to a very limited number of markets, such as Germany and Austria, which account for less than 10% of Group turnover. To ensure the availability of natural gas, we have implemented contingency plans and work closely together with national authorities. Furthermore, we are continuing our investment program aimed at the conversion of production facilities to sustainable energy sources, such as electricity, hydrogen, biogas or syngas.



Wienerberger has successfully diversified its business model in recent years and now has a much more resilient position. With improved visibility for the full year, we expect a continued positive development with a gradual normalization of demand levels. For the second half of the year, we also assume the continuous availability of energy, no overspill of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and that there will be no recessionary developments in Europe and North America. Accordingly, we increase our operating EBITDA guidance 2022 to approx. 900 million.



Due to the continuous focus on innovation and our solutions business, Wienerberger will ensure strong organic growth throughout the whole year of 2022.



Wienerberger will publish the final results of the first half year of 2022 on August 10, 2022.



Wienerberger Group

The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the worlds largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, Wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its total of 215 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of 4.0 billion and EBITDA LFL of 671 million in 2021.



For further information, please contact:

Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG

t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com The exceptionally strong performance in Q1 2022 continued for the entire first half of 2022. Also, in the second quarter we recorded high demand and order intakes across all regions and business areas. The availability of both raw materials and energy was given at any time in the year to date and ensured a full capacity utilization at all our sites.Overall, we expect an increase in Operating EBITDA of 74% to approx. 530 million compared to 305 million in the first half of 2021.We expect during the second half of the year that demand levels will move towards normalized levels as we have seen them during the last couple of years. Accordingly, in our new build segment we assume a solid level of building activity as we do not experience overbuilt markets and record inherent demand for new housing. For our renovation and infrastructure segments we anticipate sustained strong demand levels fueled by EUs ambitious COtargets as well as a high need for modernization of existing water networks across Europe and the US both supported by substantial subsidy programs, says Heimo Scheuch, CEO of the Wienerberger Group.With respect to energy, we can confirm that the supply of gas is currently ensured in all our markets. Potential uncertainties relate only to a very limited number of markets, such as Germany and Austria, which account for less than 10% of Group turnover. To ensure the availability of natural gas, we have implemented contingency plans and work closely together with national authorities. Furthermore, we are continuing our investment program aimed at the conversion of production facilities to sustainable energy sources, such as electricity, hydrogen, biogas or syngas.Wienerberger has successfully diversified its business model in recent years and now has a much more resilient position. With improved visibility for the full year, we expect a continued positive development with a gradual normalization of demand levels. For the second half of the year, we also assume the continuous availability of energy, no overspill of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and that there will be no recessionary developments in Europe and North America. Accordingly, we increase our operating EBITDA guidance 2022 to approx. 900 million.Due to the continuous focus on innovation and our solutions business, Wienerberger will ensure strong organic growth throughout the whole year of 2022.Wienerberger will publish the final results of the first half year of 2022 on August 10, 2022.The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the worlds largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, Wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its total of 215 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of 4.0 billion and EBITDA LFL of 671 million in 2021.Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AGt +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com Daniel Merl, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG

t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com 01-Jul-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com



