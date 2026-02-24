Wienerberger Aktie
WKN: 83170 / ISIN: AT0000831706
|
24.02.2026 02:05:44
EQS-Adhoc: Wienerberger AG: wienerberger signs agreement to acquire Italcer Group
|
Vienna, February 24, 2026 – Wienerberger AG, one of the leading providers of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management, announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire Italcer Group, a globally active producer of ceramic solutions with manufacturing hubs in Italy and Spain.
With annual revenues of approx. €350 million in the financial year 2025, Italcer is expected to contribute midterm more than €100 million to wienerberger's Group EBITDA.
The Italcer Group is a leading multi-brand specialist operating in the high-end design surfaces space, manufacturing top-quality indoor ceramic products and employing nearly 1,200 people. By acquiring the Italcer Group, wienerberger aims to strengthen its position in the growing renovation segment, thereby expanding its scope along the building materials value chain.
In a first step, wienerberger will acquire 50% plus one share from the sellers and may exercise a call option in the first half of 2027 for acquiring the remaining shares. The acquisition will be financed by cash-on-hand and bank loans.
The transaction is intended to be completed in the second quarter of 2026 and remains subject to merger-control clearance and the satisfaction of other market standard closing conditions.
