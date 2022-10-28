|
28.10.2022 15:58:30
EQS-Adhoc: windeln.de SE: Discontinuation of the companys positive going concern prognosis; pending application for insolvency proceedings
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): Insolvency
Munich, 28 October 2022: windeln.de SE ("windeln.de" or "Company"; ISIN DE000WNDL300 and DE000WNDL318) announces the following:
After a thorough review, the Companys Management Board has come to the conclusion that the positive ability to continue as going concern for windeln.de SE cannot be upheld and has decided to file for insolvency proceedings without undue delay.
Following the cancellation of the capital increase resolved by the extraordinary general meeting of windeln.de on January 28, 2022, the Management Board has negotiated with various investors about the provision of further financial resources in the context of a further capital increase. However, due to failure of the negotiations, the Management Board now assumes that there is no longer sufficient probability that the Companys additional financial requirements can be covered by investors. For this reason, the Management Board believes that the positive going concern prognosis for windeln.de SE cannot be upheld.
28-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|windeln.de SE
|Stefan-George-Ring 23
|81929 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|49 89 4161 7152 65
|Fax:
|089 / 416 17 15-11
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@windeln.de
|Internet:
|www.windeln.de
|ISIN:
|DE000WNDL300
|WKN:
|WNDL30
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1474919
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1474919 28-Oct-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!