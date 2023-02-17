EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Announcement regarding sales figures for the fiscal year 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Wolford AG: Announcement regarding sales figures for the fiscal year 2022



17-Feb-2023 / 11:25 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



February 14, 2023



Wolford AG announces that in the fiscal year 2022 sales in the amount of EUR 126.6m was achieved. This corresponds to an increase of +16% compared to the previous fiscal year 2021. The sales increase was achieved in all channels. Business in direct-to-customer grew by +21% and in wholesale by +3%. The North America region grew by + 45%, the EMEA region by + 9% and in the defined region Rest of the World sales increased by 80%, while there was a decline in sales of - 7% in the Greater China region due to lockdown. On the earnings side, the outlook given at the half-year is confirmed, according to which there will be no improvement in operating profit (EBIT) for the full year.

The reported figures are still unaudited. Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

17-Feb-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com



