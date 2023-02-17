EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Announcement regarding sales figures for the fiscal year 2022

|
Wolford AG announces that in the fiscal year 2022 sales in the amount of EUR 126.6m was achieved. This corresponds to an increase of +16% compared to the previous fiscal year 2021. The sales increase was achieved in all channels. Business in direct-to-customer grew by +21% and in wholesale by +3%. The North America region grew by + 45%, the EMEA region by + 9% and in the defined region Rest of the World sales increased by 80%, while there was a decline in sales of - 7% in the Greater China region due to lockdown. On the earnings side, the outlook given at the half-year is confirmed, according to which there will be no improvement in operating profit (EBIT) for the full year.
The reported figures are still unaudited.
