EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Announcement regarding sales figures for the fiscal year 2022

Wolford AG: Announcement regarding sales figures for the fiscal year 2022

Wolford AG: Announcement regarding sales figures for the fiscal year 2022

Wolford AG announces that in the fiscal year 2022 sales in the amount of EUR 126.6m was achieved. This corresponds to an increase of +16% compared to the previous fiscal year 2021. The sales increase was achieved in all channels. Business in direct-to-customer grew by +21% and in wholesale by +3%. The North America region grew by + 45%, the EMEA region by + 9% and in the defined region Rest of the World sales increased by 80%, while there was a decline in sales of - 7% in the Greater China region due to lockdown. On the earnings side, the outlook given at the half-year is confirmed, according to which there will be no improvement in operating profit (EBIT) for the full year.
The reported figures are still unaudited.
