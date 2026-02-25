Wolford Aktie
WKN: 83400 / ISIN: AT0000834007
|
25.02.2026 09:56:44
EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Marco Pozzo to become CEO and Chairman of the Management Board
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Personnel
The Supervisory Board of Wolford AG has resolved to appoint Marco Pozzo as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman of the Management Board of Wolford AG, effective 1 March 2026.
Marco Pozzo has already been a member of the Management Board of Wolford AG since 7 July 2025 and has previously served as Deputy CEO. His three-year term on the Management Board remains unchanged and runs until 7 July 2028.
The appointment as CEO and Chairman of the Management Board by the Supervisory Board is based on the assessment of Marco Pozzo’s performance since joining the company. In his role as member of the Management Board, Marco Pozzo has initiated and overseen key restructuring measures and initiatives aimed at strengthening customer confidence and supported the implementation of strategic priorities of the company.
End of Inside Information
25-Feb-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wolford AG
|Wolfordstrasse 1
|6900 Bregenz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43/5574/6900
|E-mail:
|investor@wolford.com
|Internet:
|www.wolford.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000834007
|WKN:
|83400
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2280976
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2280976 25-Feb-2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Wolford AG
|
17:59
|Gute Stimmung in Wien: ATX Prime beendet die Sitzung weit in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
09:56
|EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Marco Pozzo wird CEO und Vorstandsvorsitzender (EQS Group)
|
09:56
|EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Marco Pozzo to become CEO and Chairman of the Management Board (EQS Group)
|
24.02.26
|Börse Wien in Rot: ATX Prime gibt letztendlich nach (finanzen.at)
|
24.02.26
|ATX Prime-Handel aktuell: ATX Prime mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
24.02.26