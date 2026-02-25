Wolford Aktie

WKN: 83400 / ISIN: AT0000834007

25.02.2026 09:56:44

EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Marco Pozzo to become CEO and Chairman of the Management Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Wolford AG: Marco Pozzo to become CEO and Chairman of the Management Board

25-Feb-2026 / 09:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Supervisory Board of Wolford AG has resolved to appoint Marco Pozzo as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman of the Management Board of Wolford AG, effective 1 March 2026.

Marco Pozzo has already been a member of the Management Board of Wolford AG since 7 July 2025 and has previously served as Deputy CEO. His three-year term on the Management Board remains unchanged and runs until 7 July 2028.

The appointment as CEO and Chairman of the Management Board by the Supervisory Board is based on the assessment of Marco Pozzo’s performance since joining the company. In his role as member of the Management Board, Marco Pozzo has initiated and overseen key restructuring measures and initiatives aimed at strengthening customer confidence and supported the implementation of strategic priorities of the company.  


End of Inside Information

25-Feb-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Wolford AG
Wolfordstrasse 1
6900 Bregenz
Austria
Phone: +43/5574/6900
E-mail: investor@wolford.com
Internet: www.wolford.com
ISIN: AT0000834007
WKN: 83400
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2280976

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2280976  25-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

