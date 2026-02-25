EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Marco Pozzo to become CEO and Chairman of the Management Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Wolford AG: Marco Pozzo to become CEO and Chairman of the Management Board



25-Feb-2026 / 09:56 CET/CEST

The Supervisory Board of Wolford AG has resolved to appoint Marco Pozzo as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman of the Management Board of Wolford AG, effective 1 March 2026.



Marco Pozzo has already been a member of the Management Board of Wolford AG since 7 July 2025 and has previously served as Deputy CEO. His three-year term on the Management Board remains unchanged and runs until 7 July 2028.



The appointment as CEO and Chairman of the Management Board by the Supervisory Board is based on the assessment of Marco Pozzo’s performance since joining the company. In his role as member of the Management Board, Marco Pozzo has initiated and overseen key restructuring measures and initiatives aimed at strengthening customer confidence and supported the implementation of strategic priorities of the company.



