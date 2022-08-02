Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
02.08.2022 15:56:41

EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Paul Kotrba appointed to the Executive Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Wolford AG: Paul Kotrba appointed to the Executive Board

02-Aug-2022 / 15:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Supervisory Board today appointed Mr. Paul Kotrba (49) as a new member of the Executive Board for a period of 6 months (interim) from August 1, 2022. During this period, the Supervisory Board will conduct the appointment process for a new Executive Board member. As COO, Paul Kotrba will be in charge of Supply Chain and Production, Legal and Compliance, Investor Relations, IT and Digital as well as PMO. Silvia Azzali will additionally take over the agendas Research & Development and Sustainability, Finance and Human Resources (to Sales, Merchandising, Brand & Marketing and Design) as of August 1, 2022.
 

02-Aug-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Wolford AG
Wolfordstrasse 1
6900 Bregenz
Austria
Phone: +43/5574/6900
E-mail: investor@wolford.com
Internet: www.wolford.com
ISIN: AT0000834007
WKN: 83400
Indices: ATX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1411713

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1411713  02-Aug-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1411713&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Wolford AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Wolford AGmehr Analysen

05.10.20 Wolford buy Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
19.03.19 Wolford neutral Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
21.12.18 Wolford neutral Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
11.12.17 Wolford neutral Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
21.08.17 Wolford verkaufen Raiffeisen Centrobank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Wolford AG 5,80 0,00% Wolford AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Konflikt um Taiwan belastet Dienstagshandel: ATX gibt nach -- DAX notiert ebenfalls schwächer -- Wall Street tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefer
Anleger in Wien zeigen sich am Dienstag verunsichert. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominieren die Verkäufer. Die US-Börsen notieren am Dienstag mit Abschlägen. Die Märkte in Asien gaben im Dienstagshandel letztlich nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen