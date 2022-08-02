EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Paul Kotrba appointed to the Executive Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Wolford AG: Paul Kotrba appointed to the Executive Board



02-Aug-2022 / 15:56 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The Supervisory Board today appointed Mr. Paul Kotrba (49) as a new member of the Executive Board for a period of 6 months (interim) from August 1, 2022. During this period, the Supervisory Board will conduct the appointment process for a new Executive Board member. As COO, Paul Kotrba will be in charge of Supply Chain and Production, Legal and Compliance, Investor Relations, IT and Digital as well as PMO. Silvia Azzali will additionally take over the agendas Research & Development and Sustainability, Finance and Human Resources (to Sales, Merchandising, Brand & Marketing and Design) as of August 1, 2022.

