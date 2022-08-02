|
02.08.2022 15:56:41
EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Paul Kotrba appointed to the Executive Board
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Personnel
The Supervisory Board today appointed Mr. Paul Kotrba (49) as a new member of the Executive Board for a period of 6 months (interim) from August 1, 2022. During this period, the Supervisory Board will conduct the appointment process for a new Executive Board member. As COO, Paul Kotrba will be in charge of Supply Chain and Production, Legal and Compliance, Investor Relations, IT and Digital as well as PMO. Silvia Azzali will additionally take over the agendas Research & Development and Sustainability, Finance and Human Resources (to Sales, Merchandising, Brand & Marketing and Design) as of August 1, 2022.
02-Aug-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wolford AG
|Wolfordstrasse 1
|6900 Bregenz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43/5574/6900
|E-mail:
|investor@wolford.com
|Internet:
|www.wolford.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000834007
|WKN:
|83400
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1411713
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1411713 02-Aug-2022 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Wolford AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Wolford AGmehr Analysen
|05.10.20
|Wolford buy
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|19.03.19
|Wolford neutral
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|21.12.18
|Wolford neutral
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|11.12.17
|Wolford neutral
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|21.08.17
|Wolford verkaufen
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|05.10.20
|Wolford buy
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|19.03.19
|Wolford neutral
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|21.12.18
|Wolford neutral
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|11.12.17
|Wolford neutral
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|21.08.17
|Wolford verkaufen
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|05.10.20
|Wolford buy
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|10.12.15
|Wolford accumulate
|Erste Group Bank
|21.08.17
|Wolford verkaufen
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|21.12.16
|Wolford verkaufen
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|09.09.16
|Wolford verkaufen
|Erste Group Bank
|22.07.16
|Wolford Hold
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|08.03.16
|Wolford accumulate
|Erste Group Bank
|19.03.19
|Wolford neutral
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|21.12.18
|Wolford neutral
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|11.12.17
|Wolford neutral
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|06.04.16
|Wolford neutral
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|21.12.15
|Wolford neutral
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Wolford AG
|5,80
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKonflikt um Taiwan belastet Dienstagshandel: ATX gibt nach -- DAX notiert ebenfalls schwächer -- Wall Street tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefer
Anleger in Wien zeigen sich am Dienstag verunsichert. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominieren die Verkäufer. Die US-Börsen notieren am Dienstag mit Abschlägen. Die Märkte in Asien gaben im Dienstagshandel letztlich nach.