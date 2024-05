EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Postponement of the Annual General Meeting - Extraordinary General Meeting for the election of members to the Supervisory Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Wolford AG: Postponement of the Annual General Meeting - Extraordinary General Meeting for the election of members to the Supervisory Board



15-May-2024 / 18:19 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





May 15, 2024



The Annual General Meeting of Wolford AG scheduled for June 14, 2024 will be postponed. A new date will be announced as soon as possible. An Extraordinary General Meeting for the election of Supervisory Board members will be held on June 14, 2024.



