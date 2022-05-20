20.05.2022 16:14:24

EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Postponement of the publication of the audited financial statements and of the General Meeting. Positive EBITDA and negative EBIT expected for the financial year 2021.

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/AGM/EGM
Wolford AG: Postponement of the publication of the audited financial statements and of the General Meeting. Positive EBITDA and negative EBIT expected for the financial year 2021.

20-May-2022 / 16:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wolford AG further postpones the publication of the audited annual financial statements as of 31 December 31 and the audited consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2021. The audited annual financial statements and the audited consolidated financial statements are to be published no later than 17 June 2022. The Annual General Meeting for the 2021 financial year will be postponed. A new date will be announced as soon as possible. A positive EBITDA is expected for the 2021 financial year. The previously communicated outlook of a positive EBIT cannot be sustained.
 

20-May-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Wolford AG
Wolfordstrasse 1
6900 Bregenz
Austria
Phone: +43/5574/6900
E-mail: investor@wolford.com
Internet: www.wolford.com
ISIN: AT0000834007
WKN: 83400
Indices: ATX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1358047

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1358047  20-May-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1358047&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Wolford AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Wolford AGmehr Analysen

05.10.20 Wolford buy Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
19.03.19 Wolford neutral Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
21.12.18 Wolford neutral Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
11.12.17 Wolford neutral Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
21.08.17 Wolford verkaufen Raiffeisen Centrobank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Wolford AG 6,50 -4,41% Wolford AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- US-Märkte letztlich uneins -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich erholt
Der ATX und der DAX legten am Freitag zu. Die US-Börsen tendierten Vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich mit Pluszeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen