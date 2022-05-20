|
EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Postponement of the publication of the audited financial statements and of the General Meeting. Positive EBITDA and negative EBIT expected for the financial year 2021.
EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/AGM/EGM
Wolford AG further postpones the publication of the audited annual financial statements as of 31 December 31 and the audited consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2021. The audited annual financial statements and the audited consolidated financial statements are to be published no later than 17 June 2022. The Annual General Meeting for the 2021 financial year will be postponed. A new date will be announced as soon as possible. A positive EBITDA is expected for the 2021 financial year. The previously communicated outlook of a positive EBIT cannot be sustained.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wolford AG
|Wolfordstrasse 1
|6900 Bregenz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43/5574/6900
|E-mail:
|investor@wolford.com
|Internet:
|www.wolford.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000834007
|WKN:
|83400
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1358047
