25.04.2024 12:28:17

EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Preliminary results for the 2023 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Wolford AG: Preliminary results for the 2023 financial year

25-Apr-2024 / 12:28 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

April 25, 2024
Wolford AG announces that according to the preliminary, not yet finally audited financial statements, a positive EBITDA of 0.2 mEUR is expected. EBIT will improve significantly compared to the 2022 financial year, but will remain negative at expected -17 mEUR.
 


End of Inside Information

25-Apr-2024 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Wolford AG
Wolfordstrasse 1
6900 Bregenz
Austria
Phone: +43/5574/6900
E-mail: investor@wolford.com
Internet: www.wolford.com
ISIN: AT0000834007
WKN: 83400
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1889611

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1889611  25-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

