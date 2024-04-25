EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Preliminary results for the 2023 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Wolford AG: Preliminary results for the 2023 financial year



25-Apr-2024 / 12:28 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





April 25, 2024

Wolford AG announces that according to the preliminary, not yet finally audited financial statements, a positive EBITDA of 0.2 mEUR is expected. EBIT will improve significantly compared to the 2022 financial year, but will remain negative at expected -17 mEUR.



