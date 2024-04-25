|
25.04.2024 12:28:17
EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Preliminary results for the 2023 financial year
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
April 25, 2024
Wolford AG announces that according to the preliminary, not yet finally audited financial statements, a positive EBITDA of 0.2 mEUR is expected. EBIT will improve significantly compared to the 2022 financial year, but will remain negative at expected -17 mEUR.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wolford AG
|Wolfordstrasse 1
|6900 Bregenz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43/5574/6900
|E-mail:
|investor@wolford.com
|Internet:
|www.wolford.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000834007
|WKN:
|83400
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1889611
