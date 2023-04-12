|
12.04.2023 09:46:21
EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Ralf Polito to take up Executive Board mandate of Wolford AG ahead of schedule
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Ralf Polito, appointed to the Executive Board as of July 1, 2023 with responsibility for Supply Chain and Production, Legal, Investor Relations, IT as well as PMO, will take up the mandate as COO ahead of schedule on April 17, 2023. This was agreed by the Supervisory Board and Ralf Polito following the latter's early departure from his previous appointment. He will succeed interim COO Paul Kotrba, who will take on a new management position within the Lanvin Group and who will leave the Wolford AG Executive Board early on April 16, 2023.
End of Inside Information
12-Apr-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wolford AG
|Wolfordstrasse 1
|6900 Bregenz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43/5574/6900
|E-mail:
|investor@wolford.com
|Internet:
|www.wolford.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000834007
|WKN:
|83400
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1605677
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1605677 12-Apr-2023 CET/CEST
|05.10.20
|Wolford buy
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|19.03.19
|Wolford neutral
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|21.12.18
|Wolford neutral
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|11.12.17
|Wolford neutral
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|21.08.17
|Wolford verkaufen
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
