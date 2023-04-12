12.04.2023 09:46:21

EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Ralf Polito to take up Executive Board mandate of Wolford AG ahead of schedule

Wolford AG: Ralf Polito to take up Executive Board mandate of Wolford AG ahead of schedule

12-Apr-2023 / 09:46 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ralf Polito, appointed to the Executive Board as of July 1, 2023 with responsibility for Supply Chain and Production, Legal, Investor Relations, IT as well as PMO, will take up the mandate as COO ahead of schedule on April 17, 2023. This was agreed by the Supervisory Board and Ralf Polito following the latter's early departure from his previous appointment. He will succeed interim COO Paul Kotrba, who will take on a new management position within the Lanvin Group and who will leave the Wolford AG Executive Board early on April 16, 2023.


End of Inside Information

