16.03.2023 16:07:32

EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 of the Stock Exchange Act with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution of the total voting rights and capital

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Wolford AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 of the Stock Exchange Act with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution of the total voting rights and capital

16-March-2023 / 16:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft announces pursuant to section 135 para 1 BörseG that the total number of voting rights as of 15.2.2023 amounts to 9,653,666 voting rights. As of February 15, 2023, the share capital amounts to EUR 46,337,596.80 and is divided into 9,653,666 ordinary bearer shares with a nominal value of EUR 4.80 each.

The changes result from the resolution of the Annual General Meeting of Wolford Aktiengesellschaft on December 1, 2022, in which an increase of the share capital from previously EUR 32,251,924.80, divided into 6,719,151 no-par value bearer shares with voting rights (common shares), by up to EUR 16,125,960.00 to up to EUR 48,377,884.80 by issuing up to 3,359,575 new no-par value bearer shares with voting rights (common shares) was resolved.

 
Wolford AG
Wolfordstrasse 1
6900 Bregenz
Austria
Phone: +43/5574/6900
E-mail:  investor@wolford.com
Internet: www.wolford.com
 

16-March-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Wolford AG
Wolfordstrasse 1
6900 Bregenz
Austria
Phone: +43/5574/6900
E-mail: investor@wolford.com
Internet: www.wolford.com
ISIN: AT0000834007
WKN: 83400
Indices: ATX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1584729

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1584729  16-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1584729&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Wolford AGmehr Nachrichten