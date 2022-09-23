|
23.09.2022 17:50:20
EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Wolford AG presents detailed figures for the first half of fiscal year 2022
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
In July and August 2022 a number of supervisory and management board changes were made. The team today remains focused on driving top line growth and strengthening operational controls across the business.
With sales of 54.3 million for the reporting period January to June 2022, Wolford records a significant improvement of 29.4% compared to the first half of 2021. In terms of like-for-like growth excluding licensing business, the growth is 40%: this shows a sales development that the company has not experienced for years.
On the earnings side, the ongoing structural reorganization and the difficult environment continue to be reflected: EBIT decreased by -2.13 million compared to the first half of 2021.
Inflation that is higher than it has been in decades, increasing prices for materials and logistic, international market environment affected and investments to support the growth are driving the result. Under these conditions the company cannot expect any improvement in operating profit (EBIT) for the full year.
23-Sep-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wolford AG
|Wolfordstrasse 1
|6900 Bregenz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43/5574/6900
|E-mail:
|investor@wolford.com
|Internet:
|www.wolford.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000834007
|WKN:
|83400
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1449313
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1449313 23-Sep-2022 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Wolford AGmehr Nachrichten
|
23.09.22
|EQS-News: Wolford AG: 2022 Half-Year Figures: Strategy Meets Sales Expectations (EQS Group)
|
23.09.22
|EQS-News: Wolford AG: Halbjahreszahlen 2022: Strategie beginnt auf Umsatzseite zu greifen (EQS Group)
|
23.09.22
|EQS-AFR: Wolford AG: Bekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung eines Finanzberichtes (EQS Group)
|
23.09.22
|EQS-AFR: Wolford AG: Release of a Financial report (EQS Group)
|
23.09.22
|EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Wolford AG presents detailed figures for the first half of fiscal year 2022 (EQS Group)
|
23.09.22
|EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Wolford AG legt Detailzahlen für das Geschäftshalbjahr 2022 vor (EQS Group)
|
02.08.22
|Wolford Aktie: Neuer interimistischer Wolford-Vorstand ernannt (APA)
|
02.08.22
|EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Paul Kotrba appointed to the Executive Board (EQS Group)