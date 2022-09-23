EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Wolford AG presents detailed figures for the first half of fiscal year 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Wolford AG: Wolford AG presents detailed figures for the first half of fiscal year 2022



In July and August 2022 a number of supervisory and management board changes were made. The team today remains focused on driving top line growth and strengthening operational controls across the business.



With sales of 54.3 million for the reporting period January to June 2022, Wolford records a significant improvement of 29.4% compared to the first half of 2021. In terms of like-for-like growth excluding licensing business, the growth is 40%: this shows a sales development that the company has not experienced for years.



On the earnings side, the ongoing structural reorganization and the difficult environment continue to be reflected: EBIT decreased by -2.13 million compared to the first half of 2021.



Inflation that is higher than it has been in decades, increasing prices for materials and logistic, international market environment affected and investments to support the growth are driving the result. Under these conditions the company cannot expect any improvement in operating profit (EBIT) for the full year.

