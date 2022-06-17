|
17.06.2022 14:27:16
EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Wolford AG presents detailed figures for the fiscal year 2021
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Bregenz, June 17, 2022:
Wolford delivered a resilient and encouraging performance with a significant turnaround in EBITDA, and demonstrated a clear path to sustainable growth despite the challenging market conditions in 2021. The company delivered positive sales growth across all channels and geographies, as a result of its global expansion and enhanced brand strategies. Substantial revenue growth in both the US and China partially offset the impact of lockdowns in Europe. Athleisure lines and capsule collections with internationally acclaimed designers have also proven to be a new, high-growth avenue for the brand. The business will continue to innovate to capture the significant market opportunities which exist.
