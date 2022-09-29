Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
29.09.2022 15:26:19

EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Wolford AG starts process for capital increase

29-Sep-2022 / 15:26 CET/CEST
Bregenz, September 29, 2022:

The Executive Board of Wolford AG has decided today to start the process for a capital increase. The capital increase is intended to provide the company with additional equity. The capital increase is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2023 at the latest.

 

