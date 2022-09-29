|
29.09.2022 15:26:19
EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Wolford AG starts process for capital increase
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Bregenz, September 29, 2022:
The Executive Board of Wolford AG has decided today to start the process for a capital increase. The capital increase is intended to provide the company with additional equity. The capital increase is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2023 at the latest.
29-Sep-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wolford AG
|Wolfordstrasse 1
|6900 Bregenz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43/5574/6900
|E-mail:
|investor@wolford.com
|Internet:
|www.wolford.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000834007
|WKN:
|83400
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1453405
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1453405 29-Sep-2022 CET/CEST
