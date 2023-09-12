|
12.09.2023 15:40:49
EQS-Adhoc: Wolftank Group acquires majority stake in Petroltecnica
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Expansion
Ad hoc release Innsbruck, 12 September 2023
Wolftank Group acquires majority stake in Petroltecnica
Wolftank Group (Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), specialized in technologies for energy and environmental solutions, acquires an additional 40 percent and one share of the stakes and thus the majority in the Italian environmental services provider Petroltecnica SpA. Today the Supervisory Board and the Management Board approved the decision on the takeover. The closing is expected to take place in the coming weeks. Since July 2020, the Group had held ten percent of the company along with an option to acquire a simple majority of the company's capital and had the right to nominate the Chairman of the Supervisory Board as well as one member of the Management Board. Now Wolftank Group exercised this option to acquire the majority due to the positive development of the market and of Petroltecnica since 2020 as well as the expected positive contribution to the future business success of the Group. The purchase price of the additional stake amounts to approximately EUR 4 million.
With this acquisition, Wolftank Group advances to one of the largest remediation and environmental management providers in Italy. Petroltecnica, specializing in remediation in the industrial sectors of oil and gas, chemicals and manufacturing, is a leading company in the environmental sector and also operates several recycling plants in different Italian regions. The company, headquartered in the province of Rimini, generated sales of EUR 28.9 million in 2022. The acquisition of the majority stake will allow important operational and strategic synergies.
Contact:
Disclaimer:
End of Inside Information
12-Sep-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG
|Grabenweg 58
|6020 Innsbruck
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 512 345726
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@wolftankgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.wolftankgroup.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000A25NJ6
|WKN:
|A2PBHR
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|1724357
|Weitere Handelsplätze: München Freiverkehr m:access Frankfurt Freiverkehr, XETRA
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1724357 12-Sep-2023 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG Inhaber-Akt
|13,30
|1,53%
