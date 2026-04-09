YOC Aktie
WKN DE: 593273 / ISIN: DE0005932735
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09.04.2026 09:57:24
EQS-Adhoc: YOC AG: Expects revenues of EUR 39.0 million to EUR 41.0 million and improved profitability in fiscal year 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: YOC AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
YOC AG expects revenues of EUR 39.0 million to EUR 41.0 million and improved profitability in fiscal year 2026
Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Berlin, April 09, 2026 – YOC AG (ISIN DE0005932735) expects group revenues for the current fiscal year 2026 to increase to between EUR 39.0 million and EUR 41.0 million (2025: approx. EUR 37.1 million, based on preliminary figures).
Based on this revenue guidance, YOC AG anticipates operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)* in the range of EUR 3.0 million to EUR 4.5 million (2025: approx. EUR 2.4 million, based on preliminary figures).
Accordingly, the company’s net income for the fiscal year 2026 is expected to amount to approximately EUR 0.0 million to EUR 1.5 million (2025: approx. EUR -0.4 million, based on preliminary figures).
* EBITDA corresponds to the definition provided in the YOC AG Annual Report for the fiscal year 2024, page 74 (available at: https://yoc.com/financial-reports).
Notifying person: Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, Member of the Management Board
Contact
End of Inside Information
09-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|YOC AG
|Greifswalder Str. 212
|10405 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30-72 61 62 322
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30-72 61 62 222
|E-mail:
|ir@yoc.com
|Internet:
|www.yoc.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005932735
|WKN:
|593273
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2305510
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2305510 09-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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