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09.04.2026 09:57:24

EQS-Adhoc: YOC AG: Expects revenues of EUR 39.0 million to EUR 41.0 million and improved profitability in fiscal year 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: YOC AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
YOC AG: Expects revenues of EUR 39.0 million to EUR 41.0 million and improved profitability in fiscal year 2026

09-Apr-2026 / 09:57 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

YOC AG expects revenues of EUR 39.0 million to EUR 41.0 million and improved profitability in fiscal year 2026

Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Berlin, April 09, 2026 – YOC AG (ISIN DE0005932735) expects group revenues for the current fiscal year 2026 to increase to between EUR 39.0 million and EUR 41.0 million (2025: approx. EUR 37.1 million, based on preliminary figures).

Based on this revenue guidance, YOC AG anticipates operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)* in the range of EUR 3.0 million to EUR 4.5 million (2025: approx. EUR 2.4 million, based on preliminary figures).

Accordingly, the company’s net income for the fiscal year 2026 is expected to amount to approximately EUR 0.0 million to EUR 1.5 million (2025: approx. EUR -0.4 million, based on preliminary figures).

* EBITDA corresponds to the definition provided in the YOC AG Annual Report for the fiscal year 2024, page 74 (available at: https://yoc.com/financial-reports).

Notifying person: Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, Member of the Management Board

Contact
YOC AG
Investor Relations
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Phone: +49-30-726162-0
ir@yoc.com
www.yoc.com

 

 



End of Inside Information

09-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: YOC AG
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 322
Fax: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 222
E-mail: ir@yoc.com
Internet: www.yoc.com
ISIN: DE0005932735
WKN: 593273
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2305510

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2305510  09-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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