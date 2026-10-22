YOC Aktie
WKN DE: 593273 / ISIN: DE0005932735
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22.10.2026 10:40:24
EQS-Adhoc: YOC AG: Preliminary Figures for Q3/2026 – Adjustment of the Full-Year Guidance 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: YOC AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Other
Preliminary Figures for Q3/2026 – Adjustment of the Full-Year Guidance 2026
Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Berlin, October 22, 2026 – YOG AG (ISIN DE0005932735) today revised its financial outlook for fiscal year 2026. Based on preliminary figures, the Company generated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA*) of approximately EUR 1.0 million to EUR 1.2 million during the first nine months of fiscal year 2026. EBITDA was therefore broadly in line with the prior-year level of EUR 1.1 million.
Revenue for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026 amounted to approximately EUR 25.6 million to EUR 25.7 million, compared with EUR 26.6 million in the prior-year period. Market conditions remained challenging, reflecting continued softness in the digital advertising market and the resulting caution among advertisers in their spending decisions.
As a result, the Management Board has today revised its guidance for fiscal year 2026. The Company now expects EBITDA* to be in the range of EUR 2.0 million to EUR 2.5 million (previously: EUR 3.0 million to EUR 4.5 million). Revenue is now expected to range between EUR 35.0 million and EUR 37.0 million (previously: EUR 39.0 million to EUR 41.0 million). Consolidated net income is now expected to be in the range of EUR -0.5 million to EUR -1.0 million (previously: EUR 0.0 million to EUR 1.5 million).
The third quarter report will be published on November 17, 2026.
*EBITDA corresponds to the definition in the YOC AG annual report for the 2025 financial year, page 55 (available at: https://yoc.com/financial-reports).
Notifying person: Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, Member of the Management Board
Contact
YOC AG
Investor Relations
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Phone: +49-30-726162-0
ir@yoc.com
www.yoc.com
End of Inside Information
22-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|YOC AG
|Greifswalder Str. 212
|10405 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30-72 61 62 322
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30-72 61 62 222
|E-mail:
|ir@yoc.com
|Internet:
|www.yoc.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005932735
|WKN:
|593273
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200YTK6VMV8JTZV90
|EQS News ID:
|2420298
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2420298 22-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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