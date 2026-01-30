YOC Aktie
EQS-Adhoc: YOC AG: PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE 2025 FINANCIAL YEAR
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: YOC AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE 2025 FINANCIAL YEAR
Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Berlin, January 30, 2026 – YOC AG (ISIN DE0005932735) reports preliminary IFRS results for 2025, showing revenues of EUR 37.1 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA*) of approximately EUR 2.4 million. The consolidated net income is expected to be around EUR -0.4 million. Consequently, EBITDA is below the prior-year figure of EUR 5.2 million EUR, while revenues exceed the previous year’s level of EUR 35.0 million.
This development is primarily attributable to weak business activity in the fourth quarter of 2025, a digital advertising market that remained broadly flat throughout 2025, and a decline in the company’s gross margin. As a result, the company was no longer able to meet its full-year guidance.
Until now, the Management Board had expected EBITDA for the 2025 financial year in a range between EUR 4.0 million and EUR 5.0 million. The forecast for revenues was in a range between EUR 39.0 million and EUR 41.0 million. The consolidated net income for the period had been expected in a range between EUR 1.0 million and EUR 2.0 million.
All figures are preliminary and unaudited. YOC AG will publish the audited financial statements for the 2025 financial year as scheduled on April 28, 2026.
*EBITDA corresponds to the definition in the YOC AG annual report for the 2024 financial year, page 74 (available at: https://yoc.com/financial-reports).
Notifying person: Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, Member of the Management Board
Contact
YOC AG
End of Inside Information
30-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|YOC AG
|Greifswalder Str. 212
|10405 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30-72 61 62 322
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30-72 61 62 222
|E-mail:
|ir@yoc.com
|Internet:
|www.yoc.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005932735
|WKN:
|593273
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2268832
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2268832 30-Jan-2026 CET/CEST
