YOC Aktie

YOC für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 593273 / ISIN: DE0005932735

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.01.2026 11:54:13

EQS-Adhoc: YOC AG: PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE 2025 FINANCIAL YEAR

EQS-Ad-hoc: YOC AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
YOC AG: PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE 2025 FINANCIAL YEAR

30-Jan-2026 / 11:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE 2025 FINANCIAL YEAR

Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Berlin, January 30, 2026 – YOC AG (ISIN DE0005932735) reports preliminary IFRS results for 2025, showing revenues of EUR 37.1 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA*) of approximately EUR 2.4 million. The consolidated net income is expected to be around EUR -0.4 million. Consequently, EBITDA is below the prior-year figure of EUR 5.2 million EUR, while revenues exceed the previous year’s level of EUR 35.0 million.

This development is primarily attributable to weak business activity in the fourth quarter of 2025, a digital advertising market that remained broadly flat throughout 2025, and a decline in the company’s gross margin. As a result, the company was no longer able to meet its full-year guidance.

Until now, the Management Board had expected EBITDA for the 2025 financial year in a range between EUR 4.0 million and EUR 5.0 million. The forecast for revenues was in a range between EUR 39.0 million and EUR 41.0 million. The consolidated net income for the period had been expected in a range between EUR 1.0 million and EUR 2.0 million.

All figures are preliminary and unaudited. YOC AG will publish the audited financial statements for the 2025 financial year as scheduled on April 28, 2026.

 

*EBITDA corresponds to the definition in the YOC AG annual report for the 2024 financial year, page 74 (available at: https://yoc.com/financial-reports).

 

Notifying person: Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, Member of the Management Board

 

 

Contact

YOC AG
Investor Relations
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Phone: +49-30-726162-0
ir@yoc.com
www.yoc.com



End of Inside Information

30-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: YOC AG
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 322
Fax: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 222
E-mail: ir@yoc.com
Internet: www.yoc.com
ISIN: DE0005932735
WKN: 593273
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2268832

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2268832  30-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu YOC AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu YOC AG

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

YOC AG 7,20 -26,98% YOC AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05:42 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
04:21 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03:23 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
31.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
31.01.26 Januar 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen