|
21.03.2023 14:24:28
EQS-Adhoc: YOC AG: YOC AG enters the Nordic Market through the acquisition of Nostemedia Oy
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: YOC AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Miscellaneous
YOC AG enters the Nordic Market through the acquisition of Nostemedia Oy
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
A corresponding share purchase agreement for the acquisition of all shares in Nostemedia Oy was signed today. The purchase price consists of a fixed component in the amount of EUR 1.23 million and further variable performance-related components, which are dependent on the operating results of Nostemedia Oy in the financial years 2023 to 2026.
The Nostemedia Oy, as well as the YOC AG, is active in the field of digital advertising markets. The integration into the YOC Group offers both companies the potential to generate rapid and sustainable growth and realize corresponding synergies.
YOC AG expects the acquisition to make an annual EBITDA contribution of EUR 0.5 to 0.7 million in the medium term.
The Management Board of YOC AG will consider and communicate the expected effects of the acquisition of Nostemedia Oy accordingly in the context of YOC AG's revenue and earnings forecast for the current financial year 2023.
Notifying person: Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, Management Board
Contact
YOC AG
21-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|YOC AG
|Greifswalder Str. 212
|10405 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30-72 61 62 322
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30-72 61 62 222
|E-mail:
|ir@yoc.com
|Internet:
|www.yoc.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005932735
|WKN:
|593273
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1588241
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1588241 21-March-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu YOC AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu YOC AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|YOC AG
|12,95
|1,17%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Fed-Entscheid am Mittwoch: ATX beendet den Handel weit im Plus -- DAX letztlich mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Aufschlägen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag nach oben. An der deutschen Börse waren ebenfalls Gewinne zu sehen. Die Wall Street notiert freundlich. Auch die größten Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Dienstag erholt.