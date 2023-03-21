EQS-Adhoc: YOC AG: YOC AG enters the Nordic Market through the acquisition of Nostemedia Oy

EQS-Ad-hoc: YOC AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Miscellaneous

YOC AG: YOC AG enters the Nordic Market through the acquisition of Nostemedia Oy



21-March-2023 / 14:24 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





YOC AG enters the Nordic Market through the acquisition of Nostemedia Oy

Berlin, 21 March 2023 - YOC AG acquires Helsinki, Finland-based Nostemedia Oy and thus enters the Nordic market.

A corresponding share purchase agreement for the acquisition of all shares in Nostemedia Oy was signed today. The purchase price consists of a fixed component in the amount of EUR 1.23 million and further variable performance-related components, which are dependent on the operating results of Nostemedia Oy in the financial years 2023 to 2026.

The Nostemedia Oy, as well as the YOC AG, is active in the field of digital advertising markets. The integration into the YOC Group offers both companies the potential to generate rapid and sustainable growth and realize corresponding synergies.

YOC AG expects the acquisition to make an annual EBITDA contribution of EUR 0.5 to 0.7 million in the medium term.

The Management Board of YOC AG will consider and communicate the expected effects of the acquisition of Nostemedia Oy accordingly in the context of YOC AG's revenue and earnings forecast for the current financial year 2023.

Notifying person: Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, Management Board

Contact

YOC AG

Investor Relations

Greifswalder Str. 212

10405 Berlin

Phone: +49-30-726162-0

ir@yoc.de

www.yoc.com