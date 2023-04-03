EQS-Adhoc: YOC AG: YOC AG plans revenues of EUR 29.0 million to EUR 30.0 million and increased profitability for the financial year 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: YOC AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Miscellaneous

YOC AG: YOC AG plans revenues of EUR 29.0 million to EUR 30.0 million and increased profitability for the financial year 2023



03-Apr-2023 / 10:25 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Berlin, 03 April 2023 In the current financial year 2023, YOC AG (ISIN DE0005932735) plans to increase revenues at group level by 24% to 28% year-on-year to EUR 29.0 million to EUR 30.0 million (2022: approx. EUR 23.4 million according to preliminary figures).

Based on this revenue guidance, YOC AG expects to achieve operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)* of EUR 4.0 million to EUR 4.5 million (2022: approx. EUR 3.5 million according to preliminary figures).

As a result, the Company's consolidated net profit for the period is expected to be between EUR 2.5 million and EUR 3.0 million in fiscal year 2023 (2022: approximately EUR 2.3 million according to preliminary figures).

The effects of the acquisition of the Finnish Nostemedia Oy in March 2023 (see ad-hoc announcement of YOC AG dated March 21, 2023) have been taken into account accordingly in this revenue and earnings forecast for the current financial year 2023.

* EBITDA corresponds to the definition in the report of YOC AG for the first Half Year 2022 on page 12(available at https://yoc.com/de/investor-relations-yoc/finanzen-geschaeftsbericht/).

Notifying person: Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, Management Board

