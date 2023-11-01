|
EQS-Adhoc: Zalando SE: REVISED TOPLINE AND CONFIRMED ADJUSTED EBIT OUTLOOK FOR THE FULL YEAR 2023
EQS-Ad-hoc: Zalando SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Zalando SE: Revised topline and confirmed adjusted EBIT Outlook for the full year 2023
BERLIN, November 1, 2023 // Zalando SE, a leading European e-Commerce destination for fashion and lifestyle, is confirming its adjusted EBIT guidance while revising its topline guidance for the financial year 2023 in light of expected continued pressure on demand throughout the rest of the year.
Management now expects GMV to develop between -2% and 1% to EUR 14.5-14.9 billion for the financial year 2023. Revenue is expected to develop between -3% and -0.5% to EUR 10.0-10.3 billion. It is important to note that the adjusted EBIT guidance remains unchanged at EUR 300-350 million. Capital Expenditure is expected to be in the range of EUR 260-300 million.
Previously on 3 August 2023 the company’s guidance for FY 2023 pointed towards the lower half of 1-7% for GMV growth, the lower half of (1)%-4% for revenue growth, an adjusted EBIT of EUR 300-350 million and the low end of EUR 300-380 million for CAPEX.
For the third quarter 2023, Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) declined 2.4% to EUR 3.2 billion, revenue declined 3.2% to EUR 2.3 billion, adjusted EBIT increased to EUR 23.2 million.
Person making the notification: Ramona Bobbert, Director Corporate and Real Estate Law
