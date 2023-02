EQS-Adhoc: ZEAL Network SE: Management Board intends payment of special dividend

EQS-Ad-hoc: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Dividend

24-Feb-2023 / 21:05 CET/CEST

ZEAL Network SE: Management Board intends payment of special dividend



(Hamburg, 24 February 2023) The Management Board of ZEAL Network SE intends to propose to the Supervisory Board a basic dividend of EUR 1.00 per share for the fiscal year 2022. In addition, the Management Board intends to propose the payment of a supplementary special dividend in the amount of EUR 2.60 per share. The payment of the special dividend is intended to further optimise the capital structure, following the Company's public share repurchase offer for around 3.2% of the share capital at the end of 2022.



Subject to the approvals of the Supervisory Board in its meeting on 22 March 2023 and of the Annual General Meeting on 9 May 2023, a total dividend of approximately EUR 78 million (EUR 3.60 per share) is to be paid to the shareholders of ZEAL.



Contact:

Frank Hoffmann

Investor Relations Manager

T: +49 (0)40 809036042

